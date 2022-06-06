World Acceptance Corporation : World Finance Named One of Indiana's Top Workplaces in 2022

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2022 / World Finance is honored to announce its first-time recognition as a Top Workplace in Indiana.

The independent award - presented by The Indianapolis Star, in partnership with Energage - is based on anonymous employee surveys, and measures 15 drivers of company culture as compared among major employers across the state.

World, a people-focused company offering personal finance and credit mobility opportunities, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Over the last six decades, the company has set itself apart as the financial partner with heart. World helps over one million customers each year reach their financial goals and supports its team members with comprehensive benefits, competitive pay and incredible opportunities for growth within the company, with 75% of operations executives starting their careers at World. World also offers benefits that align with its mission and values, including paid volunteer time, financial relief and additional paid leave to team members during times of need.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition for our work in Indiana. I am proud of our team members' dedication to helping customers improve their financial well-being," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "We strive to create a fun and engaging work experience at each of our community-based branches in Indiana with a commitment to serve the communities where we live."

In Indiana, World has 37 community-based branches that employ 165 team members. World was also recently named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the second year in a row and has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country.

To learn more about World Finance, its team, and its services, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

