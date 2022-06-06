Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) invites you to visit them at Booth #2713 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Copper Fox is focused on creating value through the acquisition, exploration and development of large, low-cost porphyry copper projects located in proven copper districts. Projects are located in the 'Golden Triangle' in British Columbia and the 'Laramide Copper Province' in Arizona, both mining friendly and politically stable jurisdictions. Copper Fox's most advanced assets are the 25% carried interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited and their 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

