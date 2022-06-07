6.64 GPT Gold over 30.48 M including 13.75 GPT Gold over 9.15 M

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report the initial results from the 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are from the first three RC drill holes at the Eagle Zone and four holes on the Treasure Trend. Drilling results highlights include:

RC22-062 tested the " 020 Target" of the Eagle Zone and intersected 6.64 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 30.48 metres ("m") , starting at 44.2 m depth.

of the Eagle Zone and intersected , starting at 44.2 m depth. Within this reported 30.48 m intersection, there is a higher-grade interval of 13.75 gpt gold over 9.15 m.

RC22-062 was designed to test the true width of mineralization discovered in diamond drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m , starting at 33.3 m. (see News Release January 12, 2022). The higher grade interval in RC22-062 has a similar grade to the intersection in DDH21-020. The 020 Target is currently interpreted to be a steeper dipping structure hosted within a regional scale reverse fault.

, starting at 33.3 m. (see News Release January 12, 2022). The higher grade interval in RC22-062 has a similar grade to the intersection in DDH21-020. The 020 Target is currently interpreted to be a steeper dipping structure hosted within a regional scale reverse fault. Portable X-Ray Fluorescence (" pXRF ") of RC22-062 reported 2,039 ppm pXRF arsenic over 38.1 m associated with this intersection (see News Release May 17, 2022) confirming the pXRF arsenic vs. gold correlation.

") of RC22-062 reported associated with this intersection (see News Release May 17, 2022) confirming the pXRF arsenic vs. gold correlation. RC22-062 is the first of five (5) RC holes with elevated pXRF arsenic intervals exceeding 18 m (see News Release June 2, 2022). The five holes are distributed along the strike of the Eagle Zone for 250 m (see Figure 1). Assays will be reported when received.

Located 140 m north, RC22-061 successfully intersected the up-dip extension of the Eagle Zone with two intervals of 9.69 gpt gold over 3.05 m and 6.92 gpt gold 3.05 m, commencing at 38.1 m and 57.91 m, respectively.

with two intervals of and commencing at 38.1 m and 57.91 m, respectively. The Treasure Trend is confirmed as a gold-bearing southwest dipping structure with the best intersections of 1.8 gpt gold over 4.57 m and 1.4 gpt gold over 3.05 m at the Vista prospect.

"The 2022 drilling at Reliance is off to an excellent start with this RC intersection at the 020 Target, providing confidence in the potential for this structure to have significant exploration potential,"commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "A near-surface drill intersection with 202 gram-meter product is a rare privilege in an orogenic gold system and this hole RC22-062 is the eighth hole completed by Endurance Gold returning greater than 100 gram-meters."

Gold assay results are pending on 21 RC drill holes at Eagle and Eagle South (020 Target) that were highlighted to have mineralized potential based on pXRF scanning of RC drill chips (see News Release June 2, 2022 ) . The pXRF technique does not report quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that arsenic mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization.

The location of the RC Drill holes at Eagle are located on Figure 1 and 2022 gold assay results are reported in Table 1. The complete tabulation of 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

To date, a total of 656 RC samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Assay results will be reported when received.

Gold intersections in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of pyrite, stibnite, and arsenopyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size was reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored at the property. pXRF analysis was conducted by a Company geologist at the project site on all RC chip samples. An Olympus Vanta XRF Analyzer was used for the analysis which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). RC samples with anomalous pXRF As results are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.







