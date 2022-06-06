Critical third-party security updates and continued product enhancements shorten time from detection to resolution

Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, today announced details for its Summer '22 Release, Outseer's quarterly product innovation update. Summer '22 features enhanced fraud detection capabilities and increased operational efficiency across the Outseer portfolio of market-leading fraud prevention products, allowing Outseer customers to grow their businesses confidently and with minimal risk.

"There's no silver bullet when it comes to stopping fraud, especially as attacks we see across our global network continue to proliferate and evolve at lightspeed," said Jim Ducharme, COO at Outseer. "Summer '22 continues the aggressive investment we are making for all products, empowering Outseer customers to deliver digital commerce experiences with confidence and minimal risk."

Outseer Summer '22 Release highlights by product:

Outseer 3-D Secure

Enhanced risk models that factors in additional data elements from the EMV 3DS2 protocol, resulting in better fraud detection rates without additional friction





Support for 8 digit BIN format, meeting industry requirements





Enhancements to the configuration manager that reduce time required for introducing and modifying authentication options

Outseer Fraud Manager

Enhanced GeoIP accuracy through better telemetry





Third-party library upgrades featuring the latest security patches

Outseer FraudAction

Dashboard enhancements to reduce time from detection to takedown





New administrator role to manage dashboard users

All Outseer Summer '22 Release updates are available now to Outseer customers.

About Outseer

Outseer is on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Our market-leading payment and account monitoring solutions protect over $200 billion in annual payments while increasing revenue and reducing customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging billions of annual transactions from more than 6,000 institutions across the globe, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

