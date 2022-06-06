G7Force is a newly launched start-up founded by Yacob Haile, the CEO of G7Force. In the recent development, the company's new range of energy drinks in super concentrated form is now available on the market.

Sherman Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - G7Force, a start-up based in Sherman Oaks, CA, announces the launch of its new generation of energy drinks. The rollout of super-concentrated energy packs supports G7Force's mission to deliver a variety of beverage choices to its cosmopolitan consumers.





G7Force Energy Drinks



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/126629_d1136d4a4457dbc6_001full.jpg

"We are delighted to bring our pioneering energy drinks to people who want something more than a traditional energy drink," says Yacob Haile, Founder and CEO of G7Force. "We hope to drive new fans into the energy drink category with our refreshing and appealing options offering the kick consumers want along with a great taste. Our beverages will boost your energy levels and offer new experiences while giving you an option to choose from a range of exotic flavours."

As a total beverage company, G7Force produces various categories, flavours, and package options. The company has introduced multiple flavours that include Grapefruit Rose, Wild Berry, Cherry Lime, and Watermelon. Each flavour packs its different taste and aura.

"We are the only energy drink on the market that offers a super-concentrated version which is available in a 32-oz bottle. This is equivalent to 32 servings, and you must dilute each serving with 10-12oz water," "We also have 12-oz cans and 1-oz shots. G7Force is an all-natural and clean energy drink that can be consumed daily to keep you energetic all day long. Our energy drinks are the only ones on the market that use 4 grams of Aminos. We offer a 100% money-back guarantee if our products fail to meet your expectations in terms of performance, cleanliness, and no crash at all." Yacob Haile, Founder and CEO of G7Force, explains further about the product.





Yacob Haile, Founder of G7Force, showcases the product range.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/126629_d1136d4a4457dbc6_002full.jpg

Moreover, the company has also launched an eCommerce site for retail shoppers. Buyers can browse through the site and place their orders online. Currently, the company delivers orders anywhere within the United States. The company's products will soon be making their debut on the shelves of Costco stores across the country.

As stated by Yacob Haile:

"You can choose to be adventurous with some zesty flavors or keep it simple with classic ones. Either way, we promise you'll relish every bit of it," "Currently, we are working to expand on the super concentrate and will be coming out with 2 new flavors in glass bottles. As an environment-friendly company, we want to avoid plastic bottles. We care about our planet as much as we care about our customers."

G7Force delivers a different experience to its consumers by investing in launching new flavours based on its research and market feedback.

About G7Force

G7Force, a minority-owned and operated business, is based in Sherman Oaks. CA, USA. The company was founded to offer organic, all-natural energy drinks that are low in calories and taste great.





G7Force Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/126629_d1136d4a4457dbc6_003full.jpg

For more information about G7Force, visit https://www.g7force.com/.

Official Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/G7force/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/G7Force/

Media Contact

Company Name: G7Force

Contact Person: Yacob Haile

Email: info@g7force.com

City: Sherman Oaks

State: CA

Country: USA

Website: https://www.g7force.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126629