Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) ("Cloud DX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,750 secured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000 (the "Offering").

The Debentures will mature on the date that is 12 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 18% per annum, payable upon the earlier of the conversion date or the Maturity Date. The principal amount of the Debenture is convertible, at the election of the holders, into common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.15 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. The Debentures will be secured against all present and after-acquired personal property of the Corporation, pursuant to a general security agreement.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for inventory and general working capital purposes. In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about June 24, 2022.

The Convertible Debentures and any securities issuable upon conversion will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures. The Offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Convertible Debentures will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, and in certain other jurisdictions on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The Corporation's Connected HealthTM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care at home. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/rehospitalization, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, including the use of the net proceeds, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Corporation has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, information concerning the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the use of proceeds and the Corporation's marketing and research and development strategies and the expected benefits thereof.

Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

The securities of the Corporation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

