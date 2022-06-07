Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.: Pioneer Announces Escrow Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") announces accelerated releases of its common shares from escrow, with respect to escrow agreements (collectively, the "Escrow Agreements") entered into by the Company with respect to its previous listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the filing of a prospectus in 2019, when the Company was known as "Haro Metals Corp."



As the Company's common shares are now listed for trading on the Aequitas Neo Exchange, the release schedule will be modified under the Escrow Agreements to match that of an "established issuer" release schedule. As such, 4,724,445 common shares will be released from escrow imminently, with the remaining 3,358,125 common shares to be released from escrow on October 12, 2022.

The Company's directors take full responsibility for this announcement.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer's experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com .

