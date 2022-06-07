Christchurch, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Global geoscience software company Seequent, a Bentley company, will showcase its expanded suite of exploration solutions at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



Seequent, exhibiting for the first time as part of Bentley, with its most prominent presence at PDAC to date - invites visitors to Exhibition Booth #523 with a full schedule of presentations of new solutions in action, technical demonstrations, training sessions, and a technical team available to talk about project needs.



Seequent's Penny Swords, VP, Mining Data Management Solutions, says the Seequent team is excited to be together again at PDAC 2022 for the first in-person event since 2020.



"Since we last exhibited, we've grown - adding Imago, MX Deposit and Aarhus GeoSoftware (AGS) to our offerings. So we're excited to showcase our even stronger suite of exploration solutions to help customers discover faster, drill smarter and make more confident decisions with their geoscience data.



"We've also grown as a team and expanded our capability. At PDAC, we're bringing together team members from across our Geology, Geostatistics, Geophysics, Data Management and Geotechnical products, and indeed from across the globe to attend the event this year - and we're excited to connect with clients and attendees with diverse roles and interests."



A highlight at the Seequent booth is a live demonstration of how to get from core to model, with core from Ontario-focussed exploration company Broken Rock Resources Ltd. and Panther Metals PLC. A core shack fitted with an Imago camera will allow visitors to see the image capture process live. Experts will also be on-hand to talk about the workflow opportunities this unlocks.



Liane Boyer, President & Principal Geoscientist of Broken Rock, will deliver a daily presentation on Exploration Excellence: One integrated software solution from targeting to resource estimation. The live demonstration will highlight how Broken Rock streamlines exploration projects throughout the entire geological process with Seequent solutions to maximise and integrate their data: This includes simplifying drilling data collection with MX Deposit, capturing high-quality core imagery with Imago, integrating with geological modelling tool Leapfrog Geo, and ensuring the entire process can be shared and collaborated across teams with Seequent Central.



Other technical presentations include: 10 Years of Implicit Modelling with Leapfrog Geo: What's Next?; Seequent's future vision = Seequent Evo. A connected future, together; Advances in Geoscience Data and Model Management; Drilling Down Cost and Risk with Interoperable, Connected Geophysics Software; and Depth. Intelligence. Automation - Building the Future of Resource Estimation.



Seequent staff will also be available for PDAC student mentoring sessions. In addition, an in-person Leapfrog Geo Fundamentals training course will be held on 16 June for registered attendees.



For more information on Seequent's presence at PDAC 2022 and presentations and demonstrations, visit https://events.seequent.com/pdac2022.

About Seequent

Seequent, a Bentley Company, is a world leader in the development of powerful geoscience analysis, modeling, and collaborative technologies for understanding geoscience and engineering design solutions. Our solutions enable people to analyse complex data, manage risk, and ultimately make better decisions about earth, environment, and energy challenges.

Seequent software is used on large-scale projects globally, including road and rail tunnel construction, groundwater detection and management, geothermal exploration, subsea infrastructure mapping, resource evaluation, and subterranean storage of spent nuclear fuel.

Seequent's global footprint includes its Christchurch-based HQ and R&D centers in Christchurch and Canada with a network of offices across Asia/Pacific, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe, servicing organisations with leading subsurface solutions in over 120 countries. For more information, please visit www.seequent.com or follow Seequent on LinkedIn or Twitter.



About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organisations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

