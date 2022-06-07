Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRU4 ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 Ticker-Symbol: 1FX 
Stuttgart
07.06.22
12:51 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 08:03
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Reminder to Warrant Holders

Ananda Developments Plc - Reminder to Warrant Holders

PR Newswire

London, June 6

7 June 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Reminder to Warrant Holders

The Directors would like to remind those shareholders that received all or a portion of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the distribution by URA Holdings plc which took place in May 2021 (the "Distribution"), that the warrants over Ordinary Shares which they received as part of the Distribution ("Warrants") will expire at 17.00 on 11 June 2022.

As set out in the letter which accompanied the share certificate and Warrant agreement at the time of the Distribution, the Warrants are exercisable at 0.45p per share and the Ordinary Shares arising on exercise will be subject to a 12 month lock-in from the date of exercise.

Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their Warrants should follow the instructions in the Warrant agreement or contact any agent holding the Warrants on their behalf. Any questions regarding the exercise of the Warrants may be addressed to ir@anandadevelopments.com or to steven.johnstone@slcregistrars.com.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7463 686 497
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.