Ananda Developments Plc - Reminder to Warrant Holders

7 June 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Reminder to Warrant Holders

The Directors would like to remind those shareholders that received all or a portion of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via the distribution by URA Holdings plc which took place in May 2021 (the "Distribution"), that the warrants over Ordinary Shares which they received as part of the Distribution ("Warrants") will expire at 17.00 on 11 June 2022.

As set out in the letter which accompanied the share certificate and Warrant agreement at the time of the Distribution, the Warrants are exercisable at 0.45p per share and the Ordinary Shares arising on exercise will be subject to a 12 month lock-in from the date of exercise.

Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their Warrants should follow the instructions in the Warrant agreement or contact any agent holding the Warrants on their behalf. Any questions regarding the exercise of the Warrants may be addressed to ir@anandadevelopments.com or to steven.johnstone@slcregistrars.com.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/