Capita plc - Capita secures 3-year extension to PCSE contract

7 June 2022

Capita secures three-year extension to

PCSE contract

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured a three-year extension with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) to continue to fulfil the Primary Care Support England (PSCE) contract.

The contract extension, which is worth £94m over three years and runs until 31 August 2025, will see Capita continue to deliver digital, logistical and support services for all of England's primary care practitioners working in the NHS; this includes GPs, dentists, opticians and pharmacists.

The extension builds on the existing PCSE contract which Capita secured in 2015. Over the past seven years, Capita has invested significantly to ensure the delivery of complex digital transformation projects for NHSEI. Capita is now delivering these services more efficiently and at a lower cost to the client.

The service improvements made by Capita have included standardising primary care processes nationally, and launching the PCSE Online platform, which has digitised many services critical to primary care practitioners' roles which were previously paper or desk-based. For example, through PCSE Online, practitioners can now efficiently order medical supplies, track medical records, access pension records and process payments.

Since the start of the original contract, Capita has developed strong relationships with NHSEI and other stakeholders to enhance the PCSE service. The new contract extension also follows on from the role the business played in enabling England's primary care sector to adapt to and manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the next three years, Capita will continue to work closely with NHSEI and other stakeholders to find opportunities to further improve the service and maintain high standards of quality and delivery.

Al Murray, Capita's CEO for Capita Public Service, said: "The extension of our contract with NHS England and NHS Improvement reflects our focus and commitment to continuing to improve and deliver for the organisation, as for all our clients and customers.

"We are proud to have introduced a number of significant digital capabilities which have helped make the services we deliver for England's primary care practitioners more efficient.

"This renewal reflects our ability to retain and continue to work with important clients and partners by successfully delivering for them."

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £94m. As this extension is a pre-priced within the existing contract, the transaction value is already included in the orderbook.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

ENDS