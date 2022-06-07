EDF Renewables maintains a 23.4 MW agrivoltaic facility that supports local wildlife and agriculture. Since it was installed in 2009, the project pioneered efforts in supporting bees, butterflies, and sheep grazing.From pv magazine USA There are many ways to build out the energy transition to renewables, and some are more sensitive to nature than others. Energy sprawl, or the increased use of land and water spaces to support energy infrastructure, could rise over the next several decades, working against some of the environmental goals that are the foundation of renewable energy deployment. Distributed ...

