According to the terms of the settlement, Canadian Solar agrees not to import shingled solar modules into the United States.From pv magazine USA Solaria Corporation settled its patent infringement claims against Canadian Solar and under terms of the agreement, Solaria agreed to stop the litigations in exchange for Canadian Solar stopping the importation of shingled solar modules into the US for seven years. The settlement resolves patent infringement disputes that Solaria brought in 2020 against Canadian Solar in Federal District Court for the Northern District of California and in the United ...

