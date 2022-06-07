Shincheonji Church of Jesus: New York Blood Center Thanks Shincheonji New Heaven New Earth for Blood Donations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / In a recent letter, the New York Blood Center (NYBC), one of the world's largest independent blood centers, expressed gratitude for blood donations made by New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus (SCJ) members. From May 6th through May 15th, a total of 77 church members based in New York donated blood.

"These 77 donations can impact 231 lives," said the letter signed by Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president at NYBC. "We are very honored to have partnered with you to help save lives in our community."

The donations made by New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus come amid a national blood supply crisis in the United States. During the church's donation period, the New York Blood Center had declared another blood emergency on May 9th, citing that inventory across the board was low.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, donation centers have grappled with a wide range of issues, including canceled blood drives at schools and community centers, staffing shortages and smaller pools of people willing to donate.

New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus members around the world have voluntarily agreed to donate blood. So far in 2022, 18,628 members have donated blood in South Korea. The news was shared via a New York Times advertisement published May 21st and featured on a billboard in the middle of Times Square.

The church hopes to save lives and encourage others worldwide to donate blood. Statistics show that just one donation - one pint of blood - can save up to three lives.

