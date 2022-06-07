Demos include the new IPMX FPGA design jointly developed with Nextera/Adeas and the new intoPIX Titanium AV-over-IP software

intoPIX, the leading expert in innovative video compression solutions, will be one of the dozen companies joining AIMS (Alliance for IP Media Solutions) for live SMPTE ST2110 IPMX interoperability demonstrations during InfoComm 2022.

intoPIX takes part in the multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations with both hardware and software setup:

The new IPMX FPGA-based reference design jointly developed with Nextera Video and Adeas, will be connected. The IPMX design transports 4Kp60 4:4:4 over 1Gb combining the new intoPIX TicoXS FIP Encoder/Decoder RTP packetizers cores with Nextera/Adeas ST2110/2059 NMOS cores, running on a Xilinx FPGA reference platform. It features the support of intoPIX JPEG XS with the new Flawless Imaging Profile.

The new intoPIX Titanium AV-over-IP Software will also be connected to demonstrate its capabilities to acquire, decode and view 4Kp60 4:4:4 IPMX streams in real-time and in software.

"intoPIX has developed a large range of solutions to support IPMX, including 4K/8K Codec IP-cores Software for AV over IP. We are glad to participate in this interop demo with Nextera/Adeas that can help any IPMX implementers to speed up their product design" said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing Sales Director at intoPIX. "We are also glad to demonstrate the evolution and power of the IPMX standard to the Pro AV industry."

"The combination of intoPIX codec cores handling both the JPEG XS High Profile the Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) and the Nextera/Adeas SMPTE ST 2110/2059 and NMOS cores enables equipment manufacturers to add IPMX (or IP) capabilities to their products quickly and easily" explained Jed Deame, CEO of Nextera Video. "The Nextera/Adeas and intoPIX joint solution provides everything needed for turn-key AV over IP including FPGA cores, drivers, control software, web GUI, and an HDMI to IP demo design."

The IPMX interoperability demonstration is hosted in the AIMS booth (W1067) and will include networking equipment, hardware and software nodes running ST2110 and IPMX, gateways between IPMX and other protocols, developer kits, and more, allowing attendees to get a first-hand, close-up look at the equipment that supports these innovative technologies.

