Dienstag, 07.06.2022
Kursrallyetrigger am Pfingstmontag!? Warum hier ein heutiger Einstieg lohnen sollte…
WKN: A2DSNQ ISIN: KYG8232Y1017 
Frankfurt
07.06.22
08:12 Uhr
22,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,90 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 09:21
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Global Governance, a French company with global reach, receives the French Tech Rocketship Awards 2022 from the UK Government for its cybersecurity risk management module covering 47 global security standards

Smart Global Governance will be present at the FIC International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France, from June 7 to 9, 2022

SOPHIA-ANTIPOLIS, France, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Global Governance, a global player in Integrated Risk Management, used daily by 200,000 professionals in 100 countries, presents its new module to meet worldwide compliance needs in cybersecurity.

Smart Global Governance receives the French Tech Rocketship Awards 2022 from the UK Government

Many organizations still use spreadsheets and specialized software that operate in silos, unsuited to the constraints of consolidation and updating; the consequences: work overload, redundancies, manual and repetitive tasks, lack of a single source of information, lack of global and real-time visibility on risks and their mitigation.

The plug and play cybersecurity risk management module allows organizations to:

  • Natively integrate information from existing software.
  • Promote collaboration between teams and third parties
  • Identify areas of governance where capacity gaps exist
  • Progressively strengthen capacity, monitoring and implementation of the roadmap.
  • Obtain a global view of the governance posture, updated in real time

Olivier Guillo, CEO:
"We are excited to add 47 cybersecurity standards to Smart Global Governance's integrated risk management platform to enable cybersecurity professionals and IT departments to comply with global cybersecurity standards and use their data more effectively."

About Smart Global Governance:
It is a software platform helps companies better manage their risks in a coordinated, cross-functional, real-time manner, enabling them to achieve significant productivity gains, manage compliance projects faster, collaborate with auditors, and ensure ongoing compliance with various applicable regulations and standards.

The platform covers risks including: Data & Privacy, Digital & Cyber, Third Party, Compliance & Ethics, Internal Audit, Health & Safety, Quality, CSR ESG, Legal.

The Smart Global Governance platform can be hosted in 80 countries or on site to respect data sovereignty.

https://www.smartglobalgovernance.com/en/smart-global-governance-expands-the-coverage-of-its-cybersecurity-risk-management-module-to-47-global-security-standards/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833189/Country_Winner_TRA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833190/Smart_Global_Governance_Logo.jpg

Smart Global Governance

Contact: hello@smartglobal.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
