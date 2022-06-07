Chinese panel maker DAH Solar has developed a rooftop PV module with a new design that is claimed to enable water to wash away dust without the need for manual cleaning operations. The panel is offered in five versions with power output ranging from 450 W to 470 W and efficiency spanning from 20.85% and 21.78%.Chinese module manufacturer DAH Solar has developed a photovoltaic panel with a frameless frontside that is claimed to allow rain to wash away dust. "The frontside frameless design can improve the PV module's drainage function so that the rain washes away the dust and reduces the dust sedimentation," ...

