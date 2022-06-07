The International Renewable Energy Agency's latest annual report on the progress towards UN sustainable development goal seven estimates 670 million people will still lack electricity in 2030, and more than 2 billion will be reliant on unhealthy, polluting cooking methods.Solar's central importance to the energy transition has again been highlighted, this time in a report into the progress of UN sustainable development goal (SDG) number seven. Set in 2015, SDG 7 calls for "access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all" by 2030 and includes the goals of providing universal ...

