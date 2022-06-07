Soracom global IoT connectivity added to SPRESENSE recommended LTE operator list; SPRESENSE microcontroller board available for purchase through Soracom

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that SPRESENSE from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (hereafter "SSS") has joined the Soracom Partner Space ecosystem and SSS identified Soracom as a recommended provider of connectivity for its SPRESENSE microcontrollers.

SSS's SPRESENSE 6-core microcontroller board is ideal for professional IoT use cases, with a streamlined form factor, ultra-low power consumption, multiple sensor inputs, internal GPS, and edge AI support. The unique combination of solid computing performance and advanced power efficiency makes SPRESENSE suitable for edge computing. SPRESENSE is featured in applications where there is a need for sensor analysis, machine learning, image processing and data filtering in which other microcontroller-based alternatives fall short.

SSS's SPRESENSE LTE extension board offers an on-board antenna for global LTE Cat-M1 connectivity. Combined with Soracom's global IoT connectivity, SSS's SPRESENSE LTE extension board makes it easy to connect almost anywhere in the world, control connections through the Soracom console and API, and access a wide range of services supporting secure private networking, data and protocol management, and integration with leading cloud platforms.

"Collaboration with Soracom enables global connectivity to our IoT SPRESENSE solution, providing an out-of-the-box experience that ensures our customers can be dedicated to driving innovative IoT solutions, especially for Edge AI applications," said Kenichi Nakano, General Manager, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

Supporting more than 4 million connections with global IoT coverage in more than 160 countries, Soracom offers a portfolio of powerful connectivity solutions that help IoT deployments connect securely and easily to leading hyperscaler platforms, reduce data and power requirements, and manage total cost of ownership at scale.

The Soracom Partner Space enables partners to access live opportunities and technical collaborations to provide services to IoT innovators around the world. In turn, customers are able to find trusted partners who will help them bring solutions to market and scale more quickly, create differentiators, and simplify the IoT journey. Soracom Partner Space partners have supported many of the projects behind Soracom's expansion.

Soracom now offers the SPRESENSE LTE-M IoT Connectivity Kit in its online store. The package also includes the official LTE Extension board for SPRESENSE, a Soracom IoT SIM card, and access to Soracom connectivity and platform services.

"Soracom is committed to partnering with leaders in hardware, software, and services to offer customers a robust global ecosystem that accelerates speed to market and success at scale," said Kenta Yasukawa, co-founder and CTO, Soracom. "Sony's SPRESENSE offers IoT innovators an exceptional platform for creation of new connected experiences that take full advantage of edge and the cloud."

For more information on the SPRESENSE LTE-M IoT Connectivity Kit or to purchase, visit the Soracom store or the SPRESENSE webpage.

SPRESENSE is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation.

About SPRESENSE

SPRESENSE is a low-power board computer for the IoT that is equipped with a GPS receiver and supports High-Resolution Audio codecs. The board allows for IoT versatility and can be developed for a vast range of uses, such as a drone utilizing the GPS and high-performance processor, a smart speaker utilizing High-Resolution Audio recording and playback as well as the built-in full-digital amplifier, or a low-power time-lapse camera utilizing the camera interface. SPRESENSE will make the IoT smarter and more efficient.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005281/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Calysto Communications

jschneider@calysto.com

O: 404-266-2060, ext. 507