Dienstag, 07.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2022 | 11:05
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna drills 18.3 g/t gold over 11.9 meters at the Séguéla Project, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Following the release of Sunbird's maiden Inferred Mineral Resource containing 350,000 gold ounces in March 2022, expansion drilling has continued to grow the high grade mineralized footprint at depth and beyond the initial maiden resource envelope." Mr. Weedon continued, "Results such as 28.2 g/t gold over 3.5 meters from drill hole SGRD1408 and 12.6 g/t gold over 7.7 meters from drill hole SGRD1422 highlight the open nature of the deposit's mineralization." Mr. Weedon added, "Further drilling is underway to test these extensions, with drill hole SGRD1423, a further 100 meters down plunge, intersecting several points of visible gold." Mr. Weedon concluded, "In addition to the exploration success at Sunbird this field season, target generation elsewhere on the Séguéla property has continued to grow the portfolio with several new very encouraging prospects identified."

Sunbird Prospect drill highlights include:

  • SGRD1405:18.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 168 meters
  • SGRD1408:28.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 351 meters
  • SGRD1421:6.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 252 meters
  • SGRD1422:12.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 319 meters

Subsequent to the release of Sunbird's maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.16 g/t gold containing 350,000 gold ounces (refer to Fortuna news release dated March 15, 2022 (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/13473/2022-03-15-fvi-nr_1.pdf)), expansion drilling further down-dip and down-plunge has continued to intersect high grade mineralization beyond the initial optimized pit shell used to constrain the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource (refer to Figure 1).

Drilling has successfully intersected an interpreted continuation of the core high grade mineralization a further 100 meters down-plunge from previous intersections with drill hole SGRD1408 intersecting 28.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters and drill hole SGRD1422 intersecting 12.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters. Assays are pending for drill hole SGRD1423 which intersected several points of visible gold a further 100 meters down plunge. This structure remains open at depth, some 350 meters below surface.

In addition to extending mineralization at depth, drilling was also designed to further define the central high grade core, with a total of eight holes consistently intersecting high grades (greater than 100 grams x meter), including the most recent drill hole SGRD1405 intersecting 18.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 168 meters down-hole. Full results received for this recent 7,071 meter 20-hole program are listed in Appendix 1.

An additional 5,110 meter 15-hole program to infill and extend the depth potential has commenced with four holes completed to date (refer to Figure 1). Drill hole SGDD095, for which assays are pending, intersected more than five points of visible gold to two millimeters in diameter in geological logging of the drill core. This interval has the potential to extend the high grade core a further 25 meters to the north.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47ba223c-5747-4dfb-90ca-f4643decc5a1 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47ba223c-5747-4dfb-90ca-f4643decc5a1)

Séguéla Regional Exploration

Regional exploration across the Séguéla Project has continued to generate attractive targets along the key structural corridors and building off regional soil and auger sampling campaigns, geophysical anomalies and field mapping (refer to Figure 2 and Appendix 2).

Highlights from the current generative field season include:

Winy: located approximately five kilometers to the south-east of Antenna, a first pass trench sampling program returned 52 meters at 1.54 g/t gold which was following up a regional soil anomaly and 25 rock chip samples ranging from 0.13 g/t gold to 68.2 g/t gold. Winy is in a structurally favorable setting at the intersection of locally significant north-east trending structures intersecting the pressure shadow to the north of a small intrusive body.

G7: located approximately 14 kilometers to the south-east of Antenna, a 196-hole, 5,008-meter, reconnaissance air core drilling program returned a best intersection of 32 meters at 1.26 g/t gold in hole SGAC7763 from eight meters with a follow up 6-hole, 504 meter, scout reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersecting 18 meters at 1.54 g/t gold from 76 meters in drill hole SGRC1396. G7 is hosted in the easternmost volcaniclastic and schistose domain and represents a potentially new host setting.

Barana: located 8 kilometers north of Antenna, a greater than 2-kilometer-long +50 parts per billion (ppb) gold auger anomaly has been identified, with a 759-hole, 14,204 meter, scout air core drilling program returning up to seven meters at 2.25 g/t gold from 12 meters in hole SGAC629 and 20 rock chip samples ranging from 0.01 g/t gold to 9.28 g/t gold. Barana is hosted in the northern extension of the same Antenna host lithologies.

Folly: located approximately seven kilometers south of Antenna, additional wide spaced 30-hole, 2,451 meter, scout RC drilling program (200-meter line spacing) following up previous reconnaissance RC drilling returned encouraging results along a greater than 1.2-kilometer strike zone interpreted as the same structural corridor as hosting the Antenna deposit approximately one kilometer to the north. Results include 1.5 meters at 12.79 g/t gold from 88 meters (drill hole SGRC1189), 8.2 meters at 1.69 g/t from 22 meters (drill hole SGRC1252) and 3.0 meters at 7.90 g/t gold from 88 meters (drill hole SGRC1317).

Follow-up drill testing of these prospects along with further drilling at the high grade Gabbro North prospect to follow up previous high grade results including 4 meters at 23.0 g/t gold from 109 meters in drill hole SGRC1236 and 8 meters at 39.0 g/t from 88 meters in drill hole SGRC1152 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 7, 2021 (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/11116/2021-09-07-fvi-nr.pdf) and Roxgold news release dated June 17, 2021 (https://sedar.com/GetFile.do?lang=EN&docClass=8&issuerNo=00005999&issuerType=03&projectNo=03239063&docId=4989133)) is planned for the second half of 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c58a65-f17a-4e78-a328-9262127b2321 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c58a65-f17a-4e78-a328-9262127b2321)

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All air core (AC) drilling at Séguéla used a 3-inch blade bit with 1-meter samples collected and laid out in rows on the ground, and then spear-sampled in four-meter composites for a final sample weight of approximately two kilograms. Drilling is maintained until either damp samples are encountered or ground refusal. Trench samples were collected in 4-meter composites along one wall of the trench and below any transported horizons for a final sample weight of 2-3 kilograms. All rock-chip, AC and trench samples were assayed at Elam Laboratories in Côte d'Ivoire with routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, Elam Laboratories inserted its own quality control samples. AC samples are used for target generation only and not used for any mineral resource calculation.

All RC drilling at Séguéla used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All DD drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com) | Twitter: @Fortuna_Silver (https://twitter.com/Fortuna_Silver?t=5v8vqKKvb4yDTKNCSWmzGQ&s=09) | LinkedIn: fortunasilvermines (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunasilvermines/posts/?feedView=all)

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for the Séguéla gold Project and mineral properties, including the Sunbird Prospect; the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Sunbird Prospect and other mineral properties at the Séguéla gold Project, together with the investment, nature, implementation and timing thereof; the timing for, and anticipated results of the exploration programs at the Sunbird Prospect and the Séguéla gold Project, and the intention to expand mineralization at the Séguéla gold Project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and workforce and the effects on the global economy and society; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the success of the Company's exploration program at the Sunbird Prospect and the Séguéla gold Project; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Séguéla gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Séguéla gold Project; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

APPENDIX 1. Séguéla gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire: Sunbird Prospect drill results

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elevation (m)End of Hole Depth (m)UTM Azimuth
(m)		Dip
(m)		Depth From (m)Depth To (m)Downhole Width (m)ETW1
(m)		Au (ppm)Hole Type2
SGRD1402742749893485478260.590-60NSI RCD
SGRD1403742676893437464381.390-60616210.713.50RCD
22122321.410.64RCD
including22222310.715.35RCD
23724253.54.68RCD
including23823910.711.20RCD
SGRD1404742666893337460380.590-60939410.75.14RCD
SGRD1405742734893240460261.590-601681851711.918.33RCD
including16817021.4135.00RCD
and17317410.716.35RCD
SGRD1406742622893237485426.290-60NSI 0 RCD
SGRD1407742609893138485444.490-60NSI 0 RCD
SGRD1408742590893036493450.590-6035135653.528.23RCD
including35335521.467.15RCD
SGRD1409742582892761524384.590-6028628710.714.50RCD
3513752416.81.61RCD
SGRD1412742655893189499450.590-60NSI 0 RCD
SGRD1413742753893436480280.290-6019720032.13.68RCD
SGRD1414742715893385472350.290-6027828021.49.20RCD
including27827910.717.45RCD
SGRD1415742690893284485339.490-60NSI 0 RCD
SGRD1416742635893086510432.290-6034335074.91.54RCD
36837021.45.61RCD
SGRD1417742678893235489360.390-608183.52.51.754.84RCD
25826685.62.55RCD
SGRD1418742772893357486252.590-601491591071.87RCD
SGRD1419742714893135486294.490-60202213117.72.55RCD
including20220310.710.35RCD
22422732.14.94RCD
including22522610.713.45RCD
23123321.417.37RCD
including23123210.733.80RCD
SGRD1420742706893339469339.490-6026826910.76.36RCD
SGRD1421742673893137492318.990-6024724810.719.86RCD
252264128.46.13RCD
including25225310.727.32RCD
and25926010.716.63RCD
SGRD1422742643893035513400.490-60319330117.712.56RCD
including32032110.798.90RCD
and32532610.713.65RCD
SGRD1424742893893087525263.690-601982202215.42.09RCD
including20420510.714.03RCD

Notes:

  1. ETW: estimated true width
  2. RCD: reverse circulation pre-collar, diamond core tail

APPENDIX 2. Séguéla gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire: Regional Exploration Results

Winy trench results

SampleIDSample_TypeEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		Au_ppmAu_Batch_No
A158060Trench7464258935543770.046YM21344139
A158061Trench7464278935533760.056YM21344139
A158062Trench7464278935543770.06YM21344139
A158063Trench7464298935543770.831YM21344139
A158065Trench7464328935533780.713YM21344139
A158066Trench7464378935523780.04YM21344139
A158067Trench7464408935523790.085YM21344139
A158068Trench7464428935523800.025YM21344139
A158069Trench7464458935553810.016YM21344139
A158070Trench7464508935533820.019YM21344139
A158071Trench7464538935533830.009YM21344139
A158073Trench7464598935533850.011YM21344139
A158074Trench7464588935573860.009YM21344139
A158075Trench7464678935523860.012YM21344139
A158076Trench7464698935533880.012YM21344139
A158077Trench7464758935533870.013YM21344139
A158078Trench7464788935533890.015YM21344139
A158079Trench7464808935553900.015YM21344139
A158081Trench7464858935513910.025YM21344139
A158082Trench7464878935533910.024YM21344139
A158083Trench7464928935533910.026YM21344139
A158084Trench7464968935533910.835YM21344139
A158085Trench7465018935523900.033YM21344139
A158086Trench7465068935523891.015YM21344139
A158087Trench7465098935533890.405YM21344139
A158089Trench7465138935513890.461YM21344139
A158090Trench7465178935523870.037YM21344139
A158091Trench7465208935543870.375YM21344139
A158092Trench7465248935523861.025YM21344139
A158093Trench7465288935513861.365YM21344139
A158094Trench7465328935513840.434YM21344139
A158095Trench7465378935513838.27YM21344139
A158096Trench7465408935513823.04YM21344139
A158098Trench7465458935513821.945YM21344139
A158099Trench7465488935503810.887YM21344139
A158100Trench7465528935513802.21YM21344139
A158139Trench7463948935513770.261YM21344139
A158141Trench7463998935523760.039YM21344139
A158142Trench7464028935543760.019YM21344139
A158143Trench7464078935533760.027YM21344139
A158144Trench7464128935543750.02YM21344139
A158145Trench7464178935533750.014YM21344139
A158146Trench7464208935543760.019YM21344139
A158147Trench7464228935533760.029YM21344139
A158149Trench7464238935543760.028YM21344139
A158150Trench7464268935543770.038YM21344139
A158151Trench7465568935513770.143YM21344139
A158152Trench7465608935513770.038YM21344139
A158153Trench7465638935503770.079YM21344139
A158154Trench7465688935503760.054YM21344139
A158156Trench7465718935503740.045YM21344139
A158157Trench7465778935483720.04YM21344139
A158158Trench7465798935483720.03YM21344139
A158159Trench7465828935483710.032YM21344139
A158160Trench7465878935483700.031YM21344139
A158161Trench7465918935483690.023YM21344139
A158162Trench7465948935483680.019YM21344139
A158163Trench7465978935483660.023YM21344139
A158165Trench7466028935503660.022YM21344139
A158166Trench7466068935503650.027YM21344139
A158167Trench7466098935503620.026YM21344139
A158168Trench7466138935503610.024YM21344139
A158169Trench7466168935513600.023YM21344139
A158170Trench7466198935503590.023YM21344139
A158171Trench7466238935493580.023YM21344139
A158173Trench7466278935513580.026YM21344139
A158174Trench7466318935523570.025YM21344139
A158175Trench7466358935493560.037YM21344139
A158176Trench7466388935503550.027YM21344139
A158177Trench7466428935503550.042YM21344139
A158178Trench7466468935463530.051YM21344139
A158179Trench7466518935503520.026YM21344139
A158181Trench7466558935503520.031YM21344139
A158182Trench7466598935493510.026YM21344139
A158183Trench7466628935503510.042YM21344139
A158184Trench7466678935503490.021YM21344139
A158185Trench7466708935503490.012YM21344139
A158186Trench7466748935503480.011YM21344139
A158187Trench7466788935513470.036YM21344139
A158189Trench7466818935503470.027YM21344139
A158190Trench7466868935523460.022YM21344139
A158191Trench7466898935483460.023YM21344139
A158192Trench7466938935483460.019YM21344139
A158193Trench7466978935503460.013YM21344139
A158194Trench7467028935523440.013YM21344139
A158195Trench7467058935513440.014YM21344139
A158196Trench7467098935503430.017YM21344139
A158198Trench7467138935503430.021YM21344139
A158199Trench7467178935533430.012YM21344139
A158200Trench7467208935573410.019YM21344139
A158201Trench7467248935553400.024YM21344139
A158202Trench7467298935523400.019YM21344139
A158203Trench7467338935543390.016YM21344139
A158204Trench7467378935523390.014YM21344139
A158205Trench7467398935503370.162YM21344139

Note: true width not determined; samples are 4-meter composites

G7 and Barana RC and AC results; AC reported for intervals greater than 2.5-gram x meter

HoleIDEasting
(WGS84_29N)		Northing
(WGS84_29N)		Elevation
(m)		End of Hole
Depth (m)		UTM
Azimuth
(m)		Dip
(m)		Depth
From (m)		Depth
To
(m)		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type1		Area
SGRC1396748234882652336102.0270-6076941.54RCG7
SGRC139774820588275633860270-60 NSIRCG7
SGRC139874824088275334152270-60 NSIRCG7
SGRC1399748119882553327102270-60 NSIRCG7
SGRC140074816788255232788270-60 NSIRCG7
SGRC1401748220882556326100270-60 NSIRCG7
SGAC776374820588265634048.0270-608401.26ACG7
SGAC777574795388265633737.0270-6032370.49ACG7
SGAC812174790188245533128.0270-6016280.62ACG7
SGAC814174819688285833537.090-6020240.61ACG7
SGAC814774802488285631937.0270-608120.58ACG7
SGAC54574397990279137917.0275-60892.65ACBarana
SGAC550174394390525837918.0275-60237.17ACBarana
SGAC560674398090441837614.0275-60351.22ACBarana
SGAC563974378290441836112.0275-605110.43ACBarana
SGAC568474330490400837115.0275-6010140.97ACBarana
SGAC568574330290400836514.0275-60461.05ACBarana
SGAC572474376190401037420.0275-6012132.26ACBarana
SGAC575074351290400437213.0275-608130.45ACBarana
SGAC57874369890278937730.0275-60021.01ACBarana
8170.82ACBarana
SGAC578274388790209238323.0275-609230.79ACBarana
SGAC578474386990209038318.0275-609120.74ACBarana
SGAC578574385890208738518.0275-600121.11ACBarana
SGAC578774384290208538515.0275-602140.46ACBarana
SGAC578874383490208638218.0275-600180.56ACBarana
SGAC578974382690208637920.0275-6016200.61ACBarana
SGAC57974368390278837832.0275-6019202.20ACBarana
SGAC58074366790278537524.0275-602120.23ACBarana
SGAC58174365590278837630.0275-600110.73ACBarana
SGAC58274364090279237440.0275-60052.09ACBarana
16191.32ACBarana
SGAC591274358490279537622.0275-606111.06ACBarana
SGAC592474391490360438833.0275-60015.60ACBarana
SGAC592774376490361338737.0275-6026331.90ACBarana
SGAC594274372490360837528.0275-6019250.40ACBarana
SGAC595174388090319639234.0275-6026320.68ACBarana
SGAC595274373290319439042.0275-60070.33ACBarana
13153.92ACBarana
SGAC595474371690319639241.0275-6025331.38ACBarana
SGAC60774367790319738724.0275-605190.51ACBarana
SGAC60874387690248337430.0275-60080.27ACBarana
18300.50ACBarana
SGAC62974374890254936721.0275-6012211.80ACBarana
SGAC64974353790248137015.0275-605110.41ACBarana
SGAC70674350990248136412.0275-60461.80ACBarana
SGAC781474422890320340736.0275-6024350.50ACBarana
SGAC785474422090280239120.0275-608201.56ACBarana
SGAC785574420990279939131.0275-604200.74ACBarana
SGAC785774418590280439716.0275-6012160.63ACBarana
SGAC786474410190279838321.0275-6016200.54ACBarana
SGAC815374287790209238034.0275-6033342.04ACBarana
SGAC816474264290209137746.0275-6024280.56ACBarana
SGAC817174338290279039715.0275-60480.93ACBarana
SGAC818474328590279036810.0275-60894.16ACBarana
SGAC819074323490279136619.0275-604842.60ACBarana
SGAC81927432199027913728.0275-60041.09ACBarana
SGAC821774304490278936218.0275-608120.50ACBarana
SGAC822674293190278836424.0275-608122.59ACBarana
SGAC842574330990360737320.0275-60481.05ACBarana

Note:

  1. RC: reverse circulation; AC: air core true width not estimated

Folly RC results

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elevation (m)End of
Hole
Depth
(m)		UTM
Azimuth
(m)		Dip
(m)		Depth
From
(m)		Depth
To
(m)		Downhole
Width (m)		ETW1
(m)		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type2		Area
SGRC118674275088761738560270-55 00NSIRCFolly
SGRC1187742782887616378120270-55717321.40.48RCFolly
SGRC1187742669887468366100270-55808110.70.27RCFolly
SGRC1188742669887468366100270-550221.41.16RCFolly
101221.40.59RCFolly
616210.70.22RCFolly
SGRC1189742784887462369102270-55889021.512.79RCFolly
SGRC119274312988697736160270-55343510.70.47RCFolly
SGRC1193743166886976364120270-55636410.70.29RCFolly
SGRC119474312888707437160270-55313210.70.79RCFolly
SGRC1195743163887076368130270-55687021.41.21RCFolly
SGRC119674312488717637766270-55192010.72.13RCFolly
SGRC1197743162887178380126270-55 00NSIRCFolly
SGRC119874272488645335754270-55293785.61.14RCFolly
SGRC1199742758886456360138270-559610374.90.28RCFolly
SGRC120074272688635536554270-550110.70.2RCFolly
SGRC1251742761886355367100270-55596342.81.77RCFolly
282910.70.25RCFolly
434410.71.69RCFolly
596674.91.1RCFolly
SGRC125274272888655236254270-552233118.21.69RCFolly
SGRC1253742766886550362132270-55707664.20.54RCFolly
SGRC1253 737521.41.05RCFolly
SGRC1253 9810464.20.11RCFolly
SGRC131674272688660235290270-60455053.54.59RCFolly
SGRC1316 including 454610.712.46RCFolly
SGRC131674272688660235290270-60 00NSIRCFolly
SGRC1317742758886604352130270-60889243.07.9RCFolly
SGRC1317 including 899010.729.3RCFolly
10610932.12.1RCFolly
12112321.40.78RCFolly
SGRC131874272588650135967270-60333410.717.75RCFolly
151610.71.08RCFolly
252610.71.09RCFolly
333521.49.09RCFolly
SGRC1319742760886502355135270-60707664.20.35RCFolly
878810.70.21RCFolly
949510.71.11RCFolly
SGRC132074272588640336073270-602435117.70.88RCFolly
SGRC1321742760886402363120270-60829196.32.8RCFolly
353610.71.05RCFolly
585910.71.6RCFolly
791062718.91.08RCFolly
829196.32.8RCFolly
SGRC132274273388630436050270-601210.70.23RCFolly
SGRC1323742771886303362120270-60667485.60.52RCFolly
717321.41.04RCFolly

Notes:

  1. ETW: estimated true width
  2. RC: reverse circulation


