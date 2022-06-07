Effepharm Ltd creatively launched a branded NMN ingredient to bring the purest and safest NMN ingredient around the world. UTHEVER NMN has been clinically proven to be safe and to improve the NAD+/NADH level in the human body, thus realizing the anti-aging function.

On 5th May 2022, Frontiers in Aging, an authoritative international journal on aging mechanisms, published one NMN clinical trial report with new insights and more experience being brought into the field of longevity.

Frontiers in Aging, one of the largest and highest-cited publishers in the world, led and peer-reviewed by editorial boards of over 100,000 top researchers, agreed to publish UTHEVERNMN's human clinical trial report, which was reviewed by scientists, including professors at Harvard Medical School. This is the first time that Effepharm released detailed trial data to the public.

Compared with previous NMN clinical trials involving dozens of people, the number of Effepharm's UTHEVER clinical trial was up to 66 people which is more conspicuous. At the end of the study (day 60), the level of NAD+/NADH increased further by 38% from baseline in the UTHEVER group, compared to a mere 14.3% rise in the placebo group which might be attributed to the placebo effect. HOMA (homeostatic model assessment), 6 minute walking endurance test and SF-36 questionnaire were assessed to show that UTHEVER has the potential to improve the quality of life and boost the happiness of the subjects under the test conditions.

Moreover, Effepharm as one of the leading manufacturer of NMN, has finished the toxicology tests of Uthever, which proved that Uthever is non-mutagenic and has no acute and sub-chronic toxicity. Although the test results are not publicly available now, they have laid a solid foundation for the evaluation of the safety of UTHEVER NMN.

Effepharm's R&D Director Jianjun Yu said: The clinical trials of UTHEVER NMN is to establish a more professional and scientific image, helping the downstream supplement brand side get more power to do product endorsement and give more confidence to end consumers. Up to now, more and more well-known supplement brands such as Prohealth Longevity in the USA, Do Not Age in UK, Kenay Agescience, AFEGE Anti-aging Shop, MoleQlar in EU., VitaNAD+ in Japan etc. are using UTHEVER trademark and realized the co-branding effects."

Dr. Yu also revealed that the first period of NMN clinical trials mainly aimed to verify the safety of UTHEVER NMN, so we designed a lower dosage to some extent. In the next few years, we will consider to conduct more NMN function researches to explore the safety of larger doses of NMN and the effectiveness of related indications on which this trial data are based. Effepharm Ltd will also apply for FDA Affirmed GRAS on NMN, which means that NMN raw material through the food regulations of various countries has taken a milestone step.

