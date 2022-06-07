DIDWW and ID Travel Group cooperate to enable high-quality VoIP communications for travel advisors globally

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider offering premium quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services for businesses and telco carriers all over the world, has announced an expanded strategic partnership with ID Travel Group . This premier B2B luxury tour operator encompasses travel advisors and sales professionals located in North and South America, Singapore and Australia.

As part of this alliance, ID Travel Group will leverage DIDWW's extensive virtual phone number coverage, allowing the company to accelerate its business growth and operate efficiently across multiple geographies. In addition, ID Travel Group will also utilize DIDWW's fully compliant global two-way Voice and SMS solution to enhance the quality of its call center services and offer an extended reach for its customers.

With an international business spanning five continents, ID Travel Group highly relies on powerful two-way SIP trunking for their call centers in the USA, Singapore and Zimbabwe, and home-based agents in multiple locations worldwide. This DIDWW and ID Travel Group partnership will ensure that travel professionals and their clients enjoy secure, uninterrupted service, premium call quality and the ability to access local routes with guaranteed CLI.

"To run our business efficiently it is critical that we have a reliable telecom provider. We are thrilled with our partnership with DIDWW, as it has allowed us to seamlessly communicate from anywhere in the world. We are also finalizing our SMS messaging, which empowers our clients to text our staff, along with a webchat capability on our website, giving our team the opportunity to take service levels to new heights," said Maurice Bonham-Carter, CEO and President of the ID Travel Group.

Agne Abakiene, Key Account Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with ID Travel Group and to be a part of their global business expansion drive. We constantly strive to deliver top-notch SIP trunking services, thereby creating long-term partnerships and generating significant value for our customers."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About ID Travel Group

Island Destinations, the Authority for Luxury Travel and IDx, The Power of Travel are elite brands of the ID Travel Group, a global premier luxury tour operator. With offices in New York and Singapore, the ID Travel Group operates on four continents and with luxury travel professionals stationed in six countries. Setting the standard for excellence, the Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network, Affluent Traveler, NEST, Travelsavers and Travel Leaders Group preferred luxury tour operator is dedicated exclusively to elite travel advisors, offering a hand-picked collection of world-class hotels, resorts and villas throughout Southern Europe, Africa, Middle East, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Central America, Mexico, Bermuda, Bahamas, Caribbean, USA with Hawaii and the ID Villa Portfolio. ID Travel Group prides itself on featuring all the warm weather luxury destinations, as well as destinations that provide those "trips of a lifetime" experiences.

The boutique luxury tour operator boasts an experienced team of well-traveled Destination Specialists, an Ultimate Concierge dedicated to personal service and a professional international sales force available to service key advisors and arrange luxury product training.

Island Destinations, The Authority for Luxury Travel, is a registered trademark.

To learn more about ID Travel Group, please visit https://www.idtravelgroup.com/ .