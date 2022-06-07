Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Beneway Announces Agreement Signing with IR Firm, Bankers and Wall Street Professionals As It Launches Its Roadshow For Initial Public Offering and Pre-IPO Fund Raising in July 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Beneway announces signing and executing various agreements with IR firms, bankers and roadshows with Wall Street professionals. It confirms timetable of its roadshows for proposed initial public offering of its common stock and pre-IPO fund raising in July 2022.

SUIC Beneway, dubbed as New Age Bank Ecosystem, offers innovative fintech platforms for on-line lending and e-Partnerships for merchants. SUIC Beneway provide the Fintech platform, expertise and dependable programs related to P2P lending, digital E-wallets, digital cross border payments and payment gateways, facilitating professional and transparent partnerships with fintech builders and their community of customers, merchants, banks, and third party payment providers, providing fast and safe access to revenue streams and burgeoning markets.

"We are pleased to announce our upcoming public roadshow to showcase SUIC Beneway's story to the investing community prior to our initial public offering. We thank our new partners including the IR firms, bankers and professionals of Wall Street for their strong support and overwhelming interest in our endeavor of becoming a publicly traded company." said Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

