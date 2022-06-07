Transparency Market Research: Medical Image Analysis Software Market to Advance at CAGR of 8.1% During Forecast Period: TMR Study

Application in 3D imaging analysis to account for sizable revenues in medical image analysis software market; rising need for integrated software offering value-grab opportunities to healthcare IT companies

Opportunities in cardiology to rise at rapid pace in next few years; Asia Pacific to witness massive lucrative avenues on back of widespread applications in CT, ultrasound, and MRI

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extensive use of medical imaging technologies for preventing, diagnosing, and treating chronic diseases has propelled vast revenue generation in the medical image analysis software market. Widespread use of CT and MRI scanners globally for various specialties has spurred advancements in 3D image processing software. The valuation of the medical image analysis software market is projected to advance at CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2027 (the forecast period).

The vast penetration of scanning and imaging technologies in the healthcare industry has propelled the commercialization of medical image analysis software. Rise in demand for advanced radiology for elderly population has boosted the revenue prospects of the medical image analysis software market. Medical image analysis platforms that need integrated software will set the future tone for innovation, assert an in-depth study analyzing the factors influencing the size of the medical image analysis software market.

Request Brochure of Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research Report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5306

Key Findings of Medical Image Analysis Software Market Study

Widespread Application in Management of Chronic Diseases Fuel Revenue Generation: Awareness about the burden of chronic diseases has spurred the need for early diagnosis and treatment. This has been propelling the demand for advanced medical imaging platforms and hence has led to spurt of lucrative opportunities in the image processing and analysis software. The rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for accurate platforms in radiology. Revenues in the cardiology segment are projected to rise at rapid growth rate, found the TMR study on the medical image analysis software market.

Awareness about the burden of chronic diseases has spurred the need for early diagnosis and treatment. This has been propelling the demand for advanced medical imaging platforms and hence has led to spurt of lucrative opportunities in the image processing and analysis software. The rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for accurate platforms in radiology. Revenues in the cardiology segment are projected to rise at rapid growth rate, found the TMR study on the medical image analysis software market. Growing Demand for 3D Medical Images Analysis to Unlock Abundant Opportunities: The capabilities of 3D imaging have expanded over the past few years, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the medical image analysis software market, resulting in vast benefits to the clinical community at large. The adoption has grown remarkably in cardiovascular diseases and neurological and obstetric patients. Of note, the application of 3D imaging processing software has risen rapidly in the medical sector for modelling anatomical structures in the human body.

The capabilities of 3D imaging have expanded over the past few years, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the medical image analysis software market, resulting in vast benefits to the clinical community at large. The adoption has grown remarkably in cardiovascular diseases and neurological and obstetric patients. Of note, the application of 3D imaging processing software has risen rapidly in the medical sector for modelling anatomical structures in the human body. Integrated Software to Generate New Revenue Streams: The integrated software segment accounted for massive revenue share of the market in 2018. The segment is expected to remain lucrative during the forecast period, notes a detailed TMR study on evaluating lucrative product segments in the medical image analysis software market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Image Analysis Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=5306

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Drivers

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing economic burden of cancer are key drivers for advancements in medical image analysis software. Rise in demand for MRI scans/CT scans for disease diagnosis and for planning surgical procedures is expanding avenues in the medical image analysis software market.

The need for better diagnostic imaging services is a key trend bolstering commercializing prospects of products in the medical image analysis software market. Emerging prospects of 4G medical image analysis will unlock new prospects for players in the market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5306

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global medical image analysis software market in 2018. The revenue growth has been fueled by the widespread uptake of advanced medical image analysis software in clinical applications. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement has cemented the demand for digital technologies in medical imaging.

held a leading share of the global medical image analysis software market in 2018. The revenue growth has been fueled by the widespread uptake of advanced medical image analysis software in clinical applications. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement has cemented the demand for digital technologies in medical imaging. The Asia Pacific medical image analysis software market is projected to rise at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The growth will be fueled by the rise in demand for managing chronic diseases.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5306

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the medical image analysis software market are ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, MIM Software Inc., AQUILAB, Media Cybernetics, Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare.

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type

Integrated software type



Standalone software type

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type

2D imaging



3D imaging



4D imaging

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality

CT



MRI



PET



SPECT



Ultrasound



Radiographic imaging



Other modalities

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application

Cardiology



Orthopaedic



Oncology



Neurology



Nephrology



Dental



Gynaecology



Others

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Research and Academic Institutes



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Increase in incidence of diseases across the globe, easy availability & acceptability of medical imaging equipment, and introduction of technologically advanced medical imaging equipment are projected to drive the global medical imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

Diagnostic Imaging Market: The ability of diagnostic imaging to diagnose a disease in its early stage and greatly improve patient outcomes has driven the diagnostic imaging market due to the fact that it is painless and offers rapid diagnosis.

Ultrasound Devices Market: Ultrasound devices have the potential to treat chronic wounds. Significant innovations in wound care are contributing to the growth of the ultrasound devices market, as companies are collaborating with researchers to innovate in the ultrasound debridement technology.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: The orthopedic navigation systems market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising number of mergers and acquisitions among market players, and increasing incidence of orthopedic and neurological disorders.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: Rise in the demand for diagnostic imaging services among the geriatric population, and availability of reimbursements for diagnostic imaging services in major markets contribute to the growth of the global diagnostic imaging services market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg