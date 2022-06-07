Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Minerals Closes its Oversubscribed $3.4 Million Private Placement Financing with Alamos Gold as Strategic Investor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its oversubscribed CAD$3.4 million non-brokered private placement equity financing. The private placement consisted of 11.4 million units priced at CAD$0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of CAD$3.4 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was first announced in the Company's press release dated May 16, 2022 for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3 million. Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant which is exercisable to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.40 per common share until June 6, 2024.

Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos") (AGI) participated in the Offering with a subscription for 7,926,089 Units, for aggregate consideration of CAD$2,377,826.70. Prior to the closing of the Offering, Alamos held no common shares or warrants of Aztec. Following the closing of the Offering, Alamos holds, as of the date hereof, 7,926,089 common shares and 7,926,089 warrants, for a security holding percentage of 9.9% of the Company's shares on an undiluted basis and 18.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of Alamos' warrants. Alamos acquired the units for investment purposes, which will be evaluated and may be increased or decreased from time to time at Alamos' discretion. A copy of Alamos' early warning report is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or can be requested by contacting Scott K. Parsons, Vice-President, Investor Relations, at SParsons@alamosgold.com, 416-368-9932 (ext. 5439) or by mail at Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 3910, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3.

Aztec intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico, and its Tombstone epithermal gold-silver & CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month plus one day hold period ending on October 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the Exchange. Aztec paid cash finder fees totalling CAD$11,160 to arm's length finders in connection with the Offering.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone property hosts both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD massive sulfide silver-lead-zinc-copper mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

