Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 14:03
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: New creative possibilities with cursor features and optimized video effects

OKEMOS, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSmith Corporation, experts in visual communication, today announced the new version of its acclaimed Camtasia video software. TechSmith Camtasia 2022 offers a host of new features that enable users to record and edit video more quickly and creatively. This release is focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursor and easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging. New transitions, templates, elements, and other creative enhancements, such as Blend Mode, make it easier than ever to create more professional and visually captivating videos in even less time. In addition to these creative enhancements, TechSmith has revolutionized how videos are edited. Camtasia 2022 videos can now be sent to TechSmith Audiate for automatic transcription and the ability to edit them like a text document. Audiate can then send the project back to Camtasia with all changes synched on the timeline.

Camtasia 2022 is available now for $299.99 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers. Customers with an active Maintenance contract will receive the upgrade for free. Discounted pricing is available for existing customers upgrading from Camtasia 2021 and Camtasia 2020. A 30-day trial version can be downloaded from the Camtasia website.The software is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit and Camtasia, are perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication.

TechSmith Corporation
Sarah Sanders
International Business Strategist
Email: press@techsmith.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.