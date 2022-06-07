Foxit Software: Foxit PDF Editor Cloud Platform Launches Microsoft Teams and Office 365 Integration

Integration to Allow Delivery of PDF Documents with Increased Speed and Collaboration

FREMONT, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced integration of the Foxit PDF Editor cloud platform into Microsoft Teams and Office 365. The new addition will provide users with new ways to collaborate on PDF documents and deliver results faster and more efficiently.

Key features of Foxit PDF Editor Cloud with Microsoft Teams integration include:



High-quality PDF Viewing - Experience quality viewing of high-fidelity PDF documents shared within your Microsoft Teams channel without downloading the PDF document to your device and without leaving the Microsoft Teams application.

- Experience quality viewing of high-fidelity PDF documents shared within your Microsoft Teams channel without downloading the PDF document to your device and without leaving the Microsoft Teams application. Accelerated Document Reviews - Efficiently and quickly collect channel members' feedback on shared PDF documents within the Microsoft Teams application instead of downloading PDF documents, adding a review, and attaching the document again.

- Efficiently and quickly collect channel members' feedback on shared PDF documents within the Microsoft Teams application instead of downloading PDF documents, adding a review, and attaching the document again. Increased Document Activity Visibility - View other team members' comments when they take action on your documents and also when others reply to comments, so you will spend less time managing conflicts.

- View other team members' comments when they take action on your documents and also when others reply to comments, so you will spend less time managing conflicts. Secure Document Review - Collaborate securely on documents with trusted members who have access to the Microsoft 365 platform and retain the ability to store document versions to OneDrive.

Key features of Foxit PDF Editor Cloud with Microsoft Office 365 integration include:



High-quality PDF Creation - Allows Microsoft Office 365 users to easily convert Office 365 documents (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) to a high-quality PDF, and the option to save to OneDrive or download the document.

"At Foxit, we are focused on innovating and expanding our platform to provide our customers with the richest, most flexible and collaborative platform possible," said Frank Kettenstock, CMO of Foxit. "The integration of Foxit PDF Editor into Teams and Office 365 will allow users to get work out the door faster with increased collaboration and sharing."

Foxit PDF Editor allows users to create awesome PDFs with powerful yet easy workflows across desktop, mobile, and cloud - whether at the office, home, or on the go. Foxit PDF Editor provides a cost-effective solution for business professionals to work securely with PDF documents and forms.

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.