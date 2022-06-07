InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Antibiotic Resistance Market worth $18.34 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Antibiotic Resistance Market by Pathogen (DRSP, DRC, CD, MRSA, DRNG , DRNTS, Other Pathogen), Technology (Antibiotics, Phage, Pep/Lys, Antibodies, Vaccine, Others) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Antibiotic Resistance market is valued at US$ 10.82 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 18.34 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Antibiotic resistance is caused by antibiotic overuse and misuse (ABR). Most antibiotics are accessible over-the-counter, and many people use them without a doctor's prescription. The presence of international organizations in developed markets acts as a stimulant such as BARDA gives biotech companies financial assistance to complete early-stage research on innovative antibiotic-resistant illness remedies. This is projected to open up new revenue possibilities for participants in the worldwide Antibiotic Resistance market. Major companies' high expenditures and recent breakthroughs in creating numerous technologies have provided profitable revenue prospects for market expansion over the projection period.

The global antibiotics industry is expanding because of rising antibiotics in poor and middle-income countries, pharmaceutical companies' significant investments in R&D, and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases. Major players' substantial investments and new advancements in the production of various end-use goods have provided lucrative revenue potential in developed markets. Furthermore, advances in nutrition, medicines, and immunization are expected to boost the antibiotic resistance industry forward during the forecast period. The discovery of advanced prospect molecules and the introduction of novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to propel market growth.

However, The shortage of educated employees and strict safety rules may pose additional challenges to the antibiotic resistance market's growth over the upcoming years. Furthermore, a lack of investor interest in the research and development of antibiotic resistance medicines may impede the demand for antibiotic resistance throughout the projection period.

The North America Antibiotic Resistance market will likely earn a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR shortly. Several new medicine launches and considerable treatment costs support the regional market's expansion. Also, the development of healthcare facilities in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the antibiotic resistance market in the upcoming years. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant illnesses and an increase in healthcare-acquired infections are expanding the patient pool in the United States.

Furthermore, the presence of significant market players and increased collaboration among important companies for market penetration in the area gives opportunities for the worldwide Antibiotic Resistance market to develop. Greater engagement in terms of investment to combat resistance and implementing proper usage and stewardship standards for the use of antibiotics will boost market expansion over the upcoming years.

Major market players operating in the Antibiotic Resistance market include The Medicines Company, Melinta Therapeutics, Arsanis, Phage Technologies S.A, Westway Health, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, BioVersys GmbH, Nabriva Therapeutics, Macrolide Pharmaceuticals, Nemesis Bioscience, C3J Therapeutics, Inc, EpiBiome, discuva, SmartPhage, AmpliPhi Biosciences, Pherecydes Pharma, Micreos, Procarta Biosystems, Lumavita, Madam Therapeutics, Priaxon, Biolytx Pharmaceuticals, AntibioTx, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Synereca Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Fixed Phage, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Demuris, Prommune, Biosergen, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Aviragen Therapeutics, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, ImmunNovative Developments, S.L., Achaogen, Inc., SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Theravance Biopharma, Abbvie, KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Iterum Therapeutics Limited, Forge Therapeutics, Alopexx Vaccine LLC, Integrated Biotherapeutics, Hennepin Life Sciences, Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc, Contrafect Corporation, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., AiCuris, RedHill Biopharma, Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd., ABAC Therapeutics, Alaxia SAS, Antabio S.A.S, Auspherix Ltd, BioFilm Pharma, Centauri Therapeutics Ltd, Combioxin SA, Da Volterra, Debiopharm International SA, Deinobiotics/Deinove, Destiny Pharma plc, Eligo Bioscience, Helperby Therapeutics Ltd, Karveel Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC, Mutabilis SAS, Neem Biotech Ltd, Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd), Nosopharm, NovaBiotics Ltd, Phico Therapeutics Ltd, Polyphor Ltd, QureTech Bio AB, SetLance Srl, Ultupharma AB, Vaxdyn, Vibiosphen, Bioaster, Vivexia, KBP Biosciences, Absynth Biologics, Spero Therapeutics, Merck, Symphogen, Warp Drive Bio, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Pfizer, Allergan, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Cipla, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt Ltd., VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx, Entasis Therapeutics, Merlion Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments in the market:

In April 2022 , Johnson & Johnson announced the opening of the J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) at the University of Cape Town's Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre. The H3D Satellite Center will aim to develop novel approaches to combat the current and growing danger of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), focusing on multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria (MDR-GNB).

Johnson & Johnson announced the opening of the J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) at the University of Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre. The H3D Satellite Center will aim to develop novel approaches to combat the current and growing danger of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), focusing on multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria (MDR-GNB). In Sept 2021 , Iterum Therapeutics plc announced that in the third quarter of 2021, the company held a Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the steps required for resubmitting the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of simple urinary tract infections (uUTI). The FDA published a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the company in July, asking for further evidence to support the approval of oral sulopenem for the treatment of adult women with uUTI.

Iterum Therapeutics plc announced that in the third quarter of 2021, the company held a Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the steps required for resubmitting the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of simple urinary tract infections (uUTI). The FDA published a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the company in July, asking for further evidence to support the approval of oral sulopenem for the treatment of adult women with uUTI. In Jan 2020 , Wockhardt became the first Indian pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the drug regulator for two new antibiotics, which it aims to offer on the home market in the coming months. Emrok (injectable) and Emrok O (oral) has been authorised by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of severe bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections.

Wockhardt became the first Indian pharmaceutical company to receive approval from the drug regulator for two new antibiotics, which it aims to offer on the home market in the coming months. Emrok (injectable) and Emrok O (oral) has been authorised by the Drug Controller General of (DCGI) for the treatment of severe bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections. In Nov 2019 , Novartis announced the signing of a merger agreement and strategy with The Medicines Company. The anticipated purchase of The Medicines Company would enable Novartis to continue growing pipeline depth in a critical therapeutic area - a core pillar of its M&A strategy - and is in keeping with Novartis' strategic aim of delivering genuinely revolutionary medicines to patients. It would include a possible first-in-class siRNA inhibitor targeting PCSK9, which has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of high-risk patients with increased LDL-C.

Market Segments

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Pathogen, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

DRSP

DRC

CD

MRSA

DRNG

DRNTS

Other Pathogen

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Technology, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Antibiotics

Phage

Pep/Lys

Antibodies

Vaccine

Others

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Antibiotic Resistance Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Antibiotic Resistance market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Antibiotic Resistance market

To analyze the Antibiotic Resistance market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Antibiotic Resistance market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Antibiotic Resistance market industry

