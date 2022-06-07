Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQX: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"). Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 1,648,783 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") (representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares as of June 6, 2022) over a 12-month period commencing on June 10, 2022. The NCIB will expire no later than June 9, 2023.

Management of the Company believes that the recent share prices do not reflect the Company's asset value and may be undervalued by the market from time to time and that the purchases under the NCIB will enhance shareholder value. Accordingly, the Company believes purchasing its Subordinate Voting Shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's available cash and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

All purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV. The NCIB will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. The price that Alpine Summit will pay for Subordinate Voting Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. Any Subordinate Voting Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors.

The Company has appointed Leede Jones Gable Inc. to make purchases under the NCIB on its behalf.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

