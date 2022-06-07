Traders News Source Interviews Phunware Inc. CEO & Co-Founder Alan S. Knitowski

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Phunware. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Phunware Inc's Alan S. Knitowski CEO and Co-Founder.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Alan S. Knitowski CEO and Co-Founder (NASDAQ:PHUN). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/phunware-interview/





Alan S. Knitowski

President, CEO & Co-Founder

Alan is a successful serial entrepreneur with multiple exits over a 15 year period to companies including Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) and Internet Security Systems (now NYSE:IBM). He is a 2014 Finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for Central Texas and has been a Founder, Executive, Angel Investor and Fund Manager throughout his career in the private sector after serving in the United States Army as an Airborne, Air Assault and Ranger qualified Captain in the Corps of Engineers.

Alan has also built and managed companies that have won both regional and national awards for growth, including # 4 on the 2014 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for North America, # 82 on the 2014 Inc. list of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the United States (and # 40 on the 2013 list), # 36 on the 2014 Forbes list of America's Most Promising Companies, # 1 on the 2013 ABJ Fast50 list of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Texas and # 2 on the 2008 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for Orange County.

As a mobile and multiscreen industry expert, Alan is frequently quoted in trade publications, serves as a panelist at industry events and writes for the Wall Street Journal's Accelerators Blog.

Previously, Alan was President of Alternative Investments for Curo Capital LLC and Managing Director for Trymetris Capital Management LLC. In the past, he was a Co-Founder and Director of Telverse Communications, a next-generation advanced services ASP focused on wholesale communications services for carriers and service providers, which was acquired in July 2003 by Level 3 Communications.

Before this time, Alan was Director of Marketing for the Voice Technology Group at Cisco Systems and was responsible for business, market and community development, including business planning and strategy for Cisco's global packet communications initiatives. In November 2000, Alan joined Cisco as part of the Vovida Networks acquisition, where he served as Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and led the company from idea conception through its eventual acquisition by Cisco.

Alan holds an MSIE degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MBA degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a BSIE degree from The U. He lives in Austin, Texas, and serves on the President's Council at the University of Miami (FL).

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers Alan's vision for growth, challenges in the digital asset industry, perspective on the crypto/blockchain market and much more in this full interview.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile - Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/phunware-interview/

