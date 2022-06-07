Project reflects company's commitment to PAO business, doubles production capacity in Europe

Chevron Phillips Chemical ("CPChem") announced today plans to expand its polyalphaolefins (PAO) business with the construction of a new unit in Beringen, Belgium. Once local permits are approved, this significant investment will double the company's PAO production capacity in Belgium (to 120,000MT) upon targeted startup in 2024.

Chevron Phillips Chemical's Beringen plant in Belgium. Photo credit: Chevron Phillips Chemical.

For over 40 years, CPChem has been a leader in the development of high-quality PAOs, which are marketed under the Synfluid brand. PAOs are specially designed chemicals made from alpha olefins. They are used in many synthetic products such as lubricants, greases, and fluids and have emerged as essential components in applications including automotive, industrial, cosmetics, technology, and military use.

"Our Beringen plant has a long history of safe, reliable production of PAOs and of serving our customers with excellence," said Mitch Eichelberger, executive vice president of polymers and specialties. "The construction of a new unit near our existing assets will allow us to benefit from strong local expertise and leverage Belgium's central position to meet customer needs globally."

Synfluid PAOs offer strong advantages due to their unique properties, and they support the company's commitment to accelerating change for a sustainable future. PAOs help reduce energy consumption through efficient lubrication; by reducing friction, they can lower fuel consumption and emissions. The growing demand for PAOs is fueled by the performance of these molecules at extreme temperatures, and also by new applications such as electric and fuel-efficient vehicles and heat transfer fluid.

"Increased production from this new investment will be critical to support growing demand at a time of great innovation in several sectors that require PAOs," said Antoine Janssens, Europe Africa region general manager.

Ideally located in the heart of Europe, the new PAO unit will enjoy significant advantages in infrastructure, feedstock availability, and operational expertise. CPChem already operates PAO units in Beringen, Belgium, and Baytown, Texas. With this new investment, the company is reinforcing its commitment to being the supplier of choice for its growing global customer base.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world's top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $18 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is equally owned indirectly by Chevron Corporation U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter: @chevronphillips.

