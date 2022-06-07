NetApp announces new innovations for a simple, secure and flexible hybrid multicloud experience

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced continued innovations and solutions to provide enterprises with more simplicity, more security and more flexibility for their hybrid multicloud environments.

These new capabilities include improved ransomware protection, hybrid cloud storage in a single subscription, unified management in a single user interface, and close collaboration with VMware to help transition workloads to the cloud.

As enterprises acquire public cloud services to augment their existing on-premises data centers, these combined infrastructures become more disparate, inconsistent and fragmented over time. These multicloud silos are inherently more complex to manage due to dealing with multiple disparate environments.

Today, NetApp is delivering a unified and consistent hybrid multicloud experience, allowing customers to run and manage a single platform that spans from on-premises to the world's biggest public clouds.

"As organizations today explore the promise of hybrid multicloud environments, they are keen to avoid complexity, security, and cost efficiency challenges," said Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president, Cloud Volumes Service at NetApp. "With NetApp's simplified management and consumption experience, organizations can enjoy improved security, manageability, speed of operations, and cost savings ultimately allowing them to be more responsive to the growing needs of their business by delivering capabilities faster, and keeping data available and protected no matter where it lives."

Simple, secure, and flexible enhancements to NetApp's hybrid cloud portfolio include:

Industry-Leading Hybrid Cloud Simplicity Experience

By delivering everything "as a service," NetApp simplifies and optimizes hybrid cloud environments with new capabilities, including:

Hybrid cloud Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) in a single, flexible subscription with Keystone. Organizations can flexibly move workloads to and from the cloud in a single contract.

In addition to managing and monitoring data storage, protection, governance and tiering across multicloud environments, Cloud Manager can now manage Keystone services, track software licenses, monitor infrastructure health and provide proactive recommendations that optimize costs and data protection with automated actions.

"Organizations today are looking for flexibility both on-premises as well as across cloud providers and are investing in as-a-service consumption models to help achieve this," said Scott Sinclair, practice director at ESG. "NetApp's approach with Keystone is targeted at that need; offering hybrid cloud simplicity and flexibility that allows users to accelerate their IT objectives with management, orchestration, and billing wrapped into a single subscription and experience. Keystone's transferable subscription model also supports future cloud migration planning to any major cloud provider, with enterprise-level storage capability and integrated data protection."

Cyber Resilience for Today's Hybrid Cloud

The rise of ransomware over the past few years is a growing problem for enterprises. IDC's 2021 Ransomware Study: Where You Are Matters!1 found that more than one third of organizations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach that blocked access to systems or data in the 12 months prior.

With NetApp's new, powerful, built-in cyber resilience capabilities that include anti-ransomware, data protection and security organizations can mitigate unauthorized user access and threats to data from ransomware attacks. Customers can protect a multitude of workloads, enterprise apps, virtualized workloads and modern containerized applications against security breaches, quickly detect attacks and rapidly recover data before experiencing any impact to operations.

Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Transformation -

NetApp is empowering customers to "modernize to the cloud" using a supplemental datastore for data-intensive, storage demanding workloads running in a single or across multicloud environments. NetApp is the only cloud storage service provider today to be certified and become supported for use as an external supplemental datastore for VMware Cloud environments running in the largest public clouds.

"Organizations across all industries rely on the combination of VMware and NetApp as the platform of choice for delivering business-critical workloads," said Narayan Bharadwaj, vice president of Cloud Solutions at VMware. "NetApp is now able to deliver the same levels of enterprise-class data management that our mutual customers have enjoyed for decades on-premises to workloads running in any of the major public clouds."

