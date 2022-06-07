Pioneering scientists at VIB, the University of Copenhagen, DKFZ, and Stanford University are the first to deploy systems that deliver highest-resolution view of subcellular gene expression activity

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography technology, today announced the launch of its commercial Molecular Cartography workflow and the installation of the first systems at leading research institutions around the world. With this new advance, scientists are now able to apply the highest-resolution view of subcellular gene expression activity to gain new insights into critical biological mechanisms, interactions, and complexity.

The Molecular Cartography system spatially resolved healthy murine liver to identify a new subset of macrophages specifically localized in regions of lipid accumulation (steatosis). Image courtesy of Martin Guilliams and Charlotte Scott, VIB-Ghent University, Belgium

Resolve Biosciences has successfully installed commercial systems in Europe and North America, including VIB (Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie) in Belgium, the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center at the University of Copenhagen, the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ), and the Stanford Medicine Department of Genetics. Previously, these customers accessed the power of the system through the company's commercial Molecular Cartography service offering and early access program. These teams of scientists are now the first to apply the groundbreaking technology in their own laboratories to help resolve daunting challenges in neurology, oncology, infectious disease, developmental biology, and agricultural research.

Scientists at VIB have been evaluating Molecular Cartography technology for the past two years as part of a collaboration between Resolve's early access program and VIB's TechWatch program. One of the first proof-of-concept experiments, performed by teams at VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation Research, resulted in a spatial proteogenomic atlas of healthy and obese livers in mice. The two teams of scientists, led by Martin Guilliams, PhD, and Charlotte Scott, PhD, recently published findings that highlight evolutionarily conserved signaling pathways to maintain liver homeostasis and also provide a tool to identify biomarkers for immune and hepatic cells. The two Molecular Cartography workflows at VIB will now be used by a diverse set of scientific teams focused on advancing neuroscience, oncology, inflammation, and agricultural research.

"After testing and utilizing the Molecular Cartography technology for the past two years, we are confident that it will meet the enormous demand we have seen among VIB researchers who want to understand the spatial context of tissues at single-cell resolution," said Dr. Guilliams. "We have applied Molecular Cartography to generate a spatial, single-cell atlas of the healthy human liver and discovered that a particular myeloid cell subset was always found in the direct vicinity of a specific stromal cell subset. This novel insight in the spatial architecture of the liver allowed us to discover a crucial growth factor exchange between these cells."

"By applying Molecular Cartography to liver samples from patients and mice with fatty liver disease, we were able to identify a new subset of macrophages specifically localized in regions of lipid accumulation (steatosis)," said Dr. Scott. "This observation has now instructed a new research program to assess the functional and potential therapeutic relevance of these cells to better understand and ultimately decipher the mechanisms of disease pathology."

The pioneering Molecular Cartography workflow features proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization technology, which offers three-dimensional spatial context at subcellular resolution while maintaining sample integrity, all in a fully automated process. Unlike other approaches, the Molecular Cartography system provides the required sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to elucidate the cell's complex transcriptional landscape without destroying the tissue section or cell culture sample. This innovative approach was designed for the multiplexing needs of most scientists for basic, translational, and clinical research. The underlying technology is modular and flexible and is expected to incorporate the interrogation of DNA, protein, and metabolomic data layers in the future.

"The installation of our first commercial Molecular Cartography workflows is an incredible milestone for Resolve Biosciences. In just two years, we have had the pleasure of working with many world-renowned research institutions as part of our early access program and commercial service offering. These efforts have already resulted in multiple submitted manuscripts and peer-reviewed scientific publications," said Jason T. Gammack, co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences. "We are now focused on scaling our commercial operations to meet pent-up demand and empower more scientists with the tools needed to push the boundaries of science and gain new insights that are not possible with other approaches."

Resolve Biosciences is the premier gold sponsor of the AGBT General Meeting, taking place this week in Orlando, Fla. The company is showcasing the latest scientific advances made possible by its Molecular Cartography workflow during the meeting. More than 20 leading biologists, virologists, and other scientists will be presenting posters and talks, sharing data on how they are using the innovative technology to resolve a wide variety of complex biological challenges. The Gold Sponsor Workshop and Lunch will feature presentations by Michael Snyder, PhD, Stanford Ascherman Professor, Chair of Genetics, and the Director of the Center of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and Nikolaus Rajewsky, PhD, Professor of Systems Biology at the Max-Delbrück-Center for Molecular Medicine, in the Bonnet Creek Ballroom Salon I-VI at 12 pm ET on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity to help scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, and agriculture. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolvebiosciences.com.

