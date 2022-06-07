Ecolab and Manchester United partnership helps provide fans, players and staff with an elevated, scientifically clean sports experience at 75,000-seat Old Trafford

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, today announced that global sporting powerhouse Manchester United's Old Trafford football stadium and Carrington training ground have officially earned the Ecolab Science Certified sealWith one of the largest number of followers globally, the Club is now taking the fan experience to an even more confidently clean and enjoyable level. The achievement is a testament to the club's commitment to advancing cleaner, safer, science-based practices for Manchester United fans, employees and players in the places they gather to enjoy the sport they love the most.

"We're thrilled to provide a more comfortable experience for our Manchester United family at Old Trafford," said the club's Chief Operating Officer, Collette Roche. "The Ecolab Science Certified seal is a visible reminder of a higher level of cleanliness delivered through effective cleaning practices that are regularly repeated and checked. It's all part of our commitment to providing the best possible experience for everyone walking through our doors."

The comprehensive, science-based Ecolab Science Certified program is built on Ecolab's long-standing experience in the healthcare industry, bringing the same expertise used in hospitals to the places where people eat, stay, shop and play. In service of nearly 2 million fans and 3,000 employees and players entering Old Trafford every year, Ecolab's cleaning solutions have been rigorously deployed across the club from 75,000 seats and 140 hospitality boxes to kitchens, dressing rooms, training facilities and office spaces.

"For nearly 100 years, Ecolab has been trusted to provide our customers with what they need to help deliver clean and safe environments in a sustainable way," says Christophe Beck, Ecolab Chairman and CEO. "Now, with our expertise and insights from across the restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare industries, we are proud to help deliver a Scientific Clean as well as an elevated game experience for the Manchester United family."

Ecolab has also designated an in-house expert to advise Manchester United and oversee implementation of new solutions and technology. The Ecolab Hygiene Director has access to the company's international and cross-sport expertise, gained through other Ecolab Science Certified sports and entertainment arenas including Allianz Field, Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium and Xcel Energy Center.

Manchester United will continue to draw on Ecolab's expertise to show leadership in hygiene and sustainable cleaning practices, helping create a cleaner, more enjoyable environment for fans and promote public health as crowds get back to enjoying life.

Find out more about Ecolab and our partnership with Manchester United at: cleanmatters.ecolab.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

(ECL-P)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005601/en/

Contacts:

Torry Whitney

651-250-4724

MediaRelations@Ecolab.com