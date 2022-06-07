Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive results from its first phase of metallurgical test work on copper mineralization at the San Javier copper-gold project located in Sonora, Mexico. A comprehensive testing program was completed in eight column tests utilizing material sourced from four large-diameter diamond core holes that were drilled by Barksdale in August and early September of 2022. The objective of the program was to help guide optimum processing options for the project. Test work was completed by McClelland Labs Inc under the supervision of Steve Dixon, a metallurgical consultant to the Company.

Press Release Highlights

Extraction of acid soluble copper ranged between 77% and 93% for oxide dominant samples

Extraction of acid and cyanide soluble copper ranged between 72% and 89% for oxide dominant samples

Copper recovery was still increasing in all samples at the conclusion of the 120-day column tests, indicating the potential for residual copper extraction

Test work indicated that acid curing and agglomeration is likely not required as the acid cured samples did not extract more copper than using raffinate alone

Future tests will focus on optimizing operating parameters such as lift height and cycle times as well as to determine the effectiveness of coarser crushing

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, commented: "The results of the San Javier column leach testing program have demonstrated strong recoveries of oxide copper while also shedding considerable light on the potential for a low-cost style operation that doesn't require agglomeration and has low acid consumption. These initial metallurgical recovery parameters will assist in the calculation of our initial resource at Cerro Verde and will also feed into a preliminary economic study. We are very excited to continue pushing this project forward in a highly constructive copper price environment."

2021/2022 Metallurgical Testing Program

The metallurgical test program was conducted at McClelland Laboratories, Inc. in Reno, Nevada, under the supervision of Jack McPartland, Metallurgist / President at McClelland, with additional oversight by Steve Dixon, Barksdale's consulting metallurgist.

The San Javier copper deposit contains predominately oxide copper mineralization with isolated zones of sulfides and mixed oxide/sulfide mineralization. Four composites representing three oxide and one sulfide dominant mineralized zone were evaluated by column leach tests to see the impacts of an acid cure on the extraction of copper for material crushed to a P80 of 25mm (1.0 inch). Each composite had two column tests - one column was acid agglomerated with a 5.0 kilogram per tonne acid cure and the other column was completed without an acid agglomeration cure. Acid agglomeration is an operating process where ores are pretreated with acid and cement prior to being stacked on a heap leach pad in order to maximize copper recoveries and prevent degradation of the leach pad's physical characteristics. This process can add significant processing costs.

Raffinate used for the tests contained 5 grams per liter of sulfuric acid and the irrigation rate was 6 L/hr/m2. The primary irrigation time was 120 days, after which the columns were washed and rinsed for 4-5 days and then unloaded, screened, and assayed. Table 1 presents the eight test conditions:

Test Column Composite Acid Cure Acid Raffinate





kg/t g/l 1 CL-1 4726-001 0 5 2 CL-2 4726-001 5 5 3 CL-3 4726-002 0 5 4 CL-4 4726-002 5 5 5 CL-5 4726-003 0 5 6 CL-6 4726-003 5 5 7 CL-7 4726-004 0 5 8 CL-8 4726-004 5 5

Table 1. Test conditions of the eight column tests.

Oxide Results

The feed grades of each copper class in each oxide dominate composite, determined by size analysis, are presented in Table 2 as well as the percentage of acid soluble and cyanide soluble copper for each composite. The insoluble copper fraction contains copper sulfides that are not soluble by acid or cyanide in shake test procedures (mainly chalcopyrite).

Test Composite Total Copper Acid Soluble Cyanide Soluble Insoluble Acid Soluble Cyanide Soluble Insoluble



Cu% Cu% Cu% Cu% % % % 3 & 4 4726-002 0.60% 0.53% 0.05% 0.02% 88.4% 8.5% 3.1% 5 & 6 4726-003 0.39% 0.35% 0.01% 0.02% 90.6% 3.4% 5.9% 7 & 8 4726-004 0.64% 0.52% 0.01% 0.11% 81.0% 1.9% 17.0%

Table 2. Grade profile of the three oxide dominant composites.

Copper recovery for oxide dominate mineralization was quite good, with extraction of acid soluble copper ranging between 77% and 93% while extraction of acid and cyanide soluble copper ranged between 72% and 89%.

Test Column Composite % of Total Copper % of Acid Soluble Copper % of Acid and Cyanide Soluble Copper 3 CL-3 4726-002 79% 84% 76% 4 CL-4 4726-002 78% 79% 72% 5 CL-5 4726-003 82% 93% 89% 6 CL-6 4726-003 81% 84% 81% 7 CL-7 4726-004 68% 84% 82% 8 CL-8 4726-004 68% 77% 76%

Table 3. Copper extraction from the six oxide dominant column tests.

Copper extraction was still climbing for all composites after the full irrigation program was completed, pointing to the potential for continued extraction of copper in the second cycle of irrigation once a new lift is place on the ore that completed the first cycle of irrigation. Additional tests will be completed that focus on evaluating optimal timing of the primary and secondary leach cycle times.







Figure 1. Recovery performance and net acid consumption of the Cerro Verde oxide dominate composite samples. Two column tests were completed for each composite, which are represented in each graph as "blue lines" (no acid cure) and "red lines" (acid cure). Recovery curves were still increasing at the end of the 120-day column tests.

The columns that contained an acid cure provided faster recovery of copper during the first 30-60 days of irrigation but ultimately did not extract more copper than using raffinate alone. Additionally, net acid consumption in all samples was lower using only raffinate than those that also had an acid cure. Overall net acid consumption on non-cured oxide samples ranged between approximately 2 and 3 kilograms per tonne. Low net acid consumption can significantly reduce operation costs of heap leach operations.

Sulfide Results

While the Cerro Verde deposit predominately contains oxide copper mineralization, there are zones of both sulfide dominate and mixed oxide/sulfide mineralization where understanding the metallurgical response is warranted. Composite 4726-001 contained a higher insoluble copper content than the other composites at Cerro Verde and the results of the column leach tests utilizing this composite demonstrate that the use of soluble copper assays in future ore control programs will likely be very effective in identifying the sulfide zones, which will allow the Company to only place material on the heap leach pad if the recoverable copper estimates meet the required cut-off grades based on copper recovery, acid consumption, and metal prices.

Test Composite Total Copper Acid Soluble Cyanide Soluble Insoluble Acid Soluble Cyanide Soluble Insoluble



Cu% Cu% Cu% Cu% % % % 1 & 2 4726-001 0.42% 0.08% 0.15% 0.19% 18.5% 35.4% 46.2%

Table 4. Grade profile of the sulfide dominant composite.

Acid soluble recoveries were well above 100% for composite 4726-001, which suggests that the acid soluble grades may have been underreported via the shake test procedures completed at the assay laboratory, given the relatively short duration of the laboratory test (1-hour) versus the 120-day column test. Overall recoveries of both acid and cyanide soluble copper were between 51% and 58% and the recoveries were still increasing at the end of the 120-day irrigation cycle.

Test Column Composite % of Total Copper % of Acid Soluble Copper % of Acid and Cyanide Soluble Copper 1 CL-1 4726-001 27% 170% 58% 2 CL-2 4726-001 31% 148% 51%

Table 5. Copper extraction from the sulfide dominant columns.

The column that contained an acid cure provided faster recovery of copper during the first 15 days of irrigation but ultimately did not extract more copper than using raffinate alone. Additionally, net acid consumption was lower using only raffinate (~22 kg/t) compared to the column that also had an acid cure (~25 kg/t). Overall net acid consumption on non-cured oxide samples ranged between approximately 2 and 3 kilograms per tonne. Additional test work will look at larger crush sizes and longer cycle times for sulfide mineralization (>300 days).







Figure 2. Recovery performance and net acid consumption of the Cerro Verde sulfide dominate composite. Two column tests were completed for the composite, which are represented in each graph as "blue lines" (no acid cure) and "red lines" (acid cure). Recovery curves were still increasing at the end of the 120-day column tests.

Future Work

Future metallurgical test work will focus evaluation of heap leach lift heights and primary cycle times to optimize the copper in solution and acid consumption parameters. Additionally, bulk samples should be used to evaluate increased crush size beyond 25mm (1 inch) on the acid and cyanide dominate mineralization. With regards to sulfide dominant mineralization, an evaluation of crush size should be completed that also extends leach cycle times of >300 days. This will assist in determining the economics of leaching sulfide dominate mineralization.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steve Dixon, a metallurgical consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

