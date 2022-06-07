Graber Expands Sheer And Layered Shades Offerings With Exclusive Prints And A Fresh, Modern Palette

Among the latest additions: more room-darkening options, new colors, and coastal-inspired looks

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Graber has expanded both its sheer and layered shades collections with exclusive, on-trend new fabrics that appeal to every décor style. Both provide soft, filtered light options when open and varying levels of privacy when closed for the perfect solution for any room.

"Our designers are constantly exploring new possibilities and anticipating the next trends, putting the best selection forward to help people create the right look and lighting solution for their home," said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing for Graber. "We're especially excited about the latest sheer and layered options, which are as timeless as they are on trend, so that homeowners can feel confident that their choice will serve them well for years to come."

Sheer shades add digital prints, more room-darkening options

Graber's Sheer Shades are soft blinds-opaque fabric louvers, supported by sheer fabric, that let in diffused light when open, while providing privacy when closed. The collection's newest offerings include sophisticated and subtle digital prints in a color palette for every décor style, as well as expanded room-darkening options. Sheer shades fabrics help protect home furnishings from harmful UV rays, while a vane overlap offers increased privacy when the shades are closed. The vanes of Graber's custom sheer shades are woven, not glued, offering a more elegant, refined look.

Layered shades introduce on-trend coastal designs and darker hues

Graber's Layered Shades alternate sheer and opaque fabric bands that align to gently filter light when open. With the new launch, these shades are now available in an assortment of rich, deep colors and captivating prints, patterns, and textures. The newest offerings draw inspiration from two hot design trends: breezy coastal interiors and darker, more intimate bedrooms and dens. A subtle sheen to many of the new fabrics further elevates the look. Graber's Layered Shades offer a variety of window size options, while their sleek design allows for uninterrupted views between the opaque bands.

Customers can explore the new fabric updates through their local Graber window treatment expert and order free swatches from graberblinds.com to experience the fabrics themselves.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

