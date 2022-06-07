Moon Surgical Raises $31.3 Million to Accelerate Development of Maestro Robotic System

The Series A funding will enable completion of the development of the company's unique co-manipulative surgical robotic product and prepare it for a successful commercial launch.

PARIS, FRANCE and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Moon Surgical , a pioneer in collaborative robotics, today announced that it has secured $31.3 million in Series A funding. The financing round was led by GT Healthcare Capital & Partners, with participation by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), Cathay Health, and existing investor, Sofinnova Partners, as well as seasoned MedTech leaders including Yann Fleureau, Siddarth Satish, Sacha Loiseau, and Richard Leparmentier.

Moon Surgical will use the funding to expand its team in both France and the United States and accelerate the development of its Maestro Robotic System.

"At Moon Surgical, our ambition is to revolutionize minimally invasive surgery through the power of collaborative and adaptive robotics. Our Maestro System can be used in any laparoscopy, in any operating room," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, and a Partner in Sofinnova Partners' medtech accelerator, MD Start. "We are excited to work with our new partners at GT Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and Cathay Health as we enter the next stage of our company's evolution."

Founded in Paris in 2019 by Pr. Brice Gayet and incubated by Sofinnova MD Start , Moon Surgical has shown its prowess at speed and innovation with early systems already fully functional and driven by more than thirty surgeons across two continents and multiple clinical indications.

Alan Au, Managing Partner of GT Healthcare, who will be joining the board commented: "We are delighted to support this world-class team in reinventing the surgical robotic space. We share the vision of Maestro's data-driven capabilities in underserved laparoscopic procedures, and hope to support its path in making robotic surgery accessible across all geographies."

Small, adaptable, and integrated into existing clinical workflows, Maestro is designed to support surgeons and patients in the 18.8 million soft-tissue surgery procedures not currently supported by telerobotic systems every year.

"This is about democratizing control during surgery. Maestro provides instant, reliable, and affordable support while bolstering surgeon confidence for every patient, every intervention, everywhere," says Dr. Steve Oesterle, Venture Partner at Cathay Health. "We're all very eager to support this global business in its development so that it can rapidly be used in many surgeries."

Dr. Steve Oesterle and Dr. Fred Moll, Chief Development Officer for Auris Health, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, will be advising the board as unique industry experts.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Carlos, California, believes the future of the operating room lies in the hands of the empowered surgeon.

By equipping surgeons with complete control, renewed confidence, and technology adaptable to any situation they encounter, Moon Surgical strives to improve efficiency in operating rooms and provide better surgical care for patients. The minimalistic, co-manipulation Maestro Robotic System uses tomorrow's technology to deliver these vital skills to surgeons, today.

www.moonsurgical.com

About Investors

GT Healthcare is a healthcare investment firm backing global leaders and bridging innovative technologies across continents to transform patient care.

JJDC, the strategic venture capital arm of Johnson & Johnson, aligns investment strategies with scientific goals to nurture transformative ideas into real solutions for today's patients.

Cathay Health, an affiliate of Cathay Capital, is a global cross-border fund investing at the convergence of healthcare, life sciences, and technology.

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability.

Contact

Investors: Anne Osdoit, Chief Executive Officer, aosdoit@moonsurgical.com

Media: Jeff Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, jalvarez@moonsurgical.com

SOURCE: Moon Surgical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704001/Moon-Surgical-Raises-313-Million-to-Accelerate-Development-of-Maestro-Robotic-System