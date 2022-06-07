The Brightly platform earns coveted leader recognition and represents the company's commitment to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven EAM solution that serves the global market

Today, Brightly Software, the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, announced it has been recognized as "a Leader" in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant: EAM Software report. In the report, Brightly is acknowledged for delivering a comprehensive data-driven EAM solution underpinned by its foundational computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), more than 20 years of data and breadth of expertise across the markets it serves.

Brightly announced a strategic rebrand from Dude Solutions in March 2022, furthering the company's commitment to keeping the world's assets running sustainably into the future. The company continues investing in the evolution of its portfolio through innovation and acquisition to meet the needs of the market and its clients. In the last two years, Brightly made four strategic acquisitions in EAM and Strategic Asset Management (SAM): Assetic Pty Ltd. and Confirm Solutions Ltd. in 2020, Facility Health Inc (FHI) in 2021 and Energy Profiles Limited (EPL) in 2022.

"Our vision for the future of asset management goes beyond CMMS and operations management to deliver comprehensive EAM solutions including robust capital planning, Internet of Things (IoT), and Environment Social Governance (ESG) and sustainability modules that serve our clients' evolving needs. Through the execution of this vision, we're helping organizations transform the performance of their assets, leading the way to a bright future," said Kevin Kemmerer, chief executive officer at Brightly. "Being named a Leader by Verdantix is validation of the direction we are going and the journey we are on with our clients around the globe."

Analysis Findings

This Verdantix Green Quadrant analysis benchmarks the most prominent EAM software vendors in the market and surveys decision makers on operational excellence initiatives. The report indicates several trends influencing growth in the EAM space, including mobile functionality, rapid implementations and analytics for predictive maintenance strategies (Source: Verdantix, Green Quadrant: EAM Software 2022). Based on the Green Quadrant analysis, Brightly earned a top position for both market momentum and product capabilities in the Leaders' Quadrant.

"Spend on EAM software is set to grow as companies focus on cost-savings, maintenance strategy digitization programmes, digital system consolidation and sustainability. As a Leader in the market, Brightly Software is well placed to leverage their expertise to deliver a comprehensive EAM solution with a feature-rich mobile app," commented Hugo Fuller, technology analyst, operational excellence at Verdantix.

"These independent findings support our efforts to proactively build a portfolio that aligns important capabilities to address the challenges of our time," said Brian Bell, senior vice president, strategy at Brightly. "Our recent expansions allow us to better partner with organizations across the globe on their journey towards sustainable, full asset lifecycle management, wherever they may be. It's rewarding to see our momentum in the EAM market be recognized by a third party such as Verdantix."

To learn more about the Verdantix "Green Quadrant: Industrial EAM Software 2022" report, visit www.verdantix.com. To read more about Brightly's vision and its EAM solutions, visit https://www.brightlysoftware.com/blog/becoming-brightly.

About Brightly Software

Brightly, the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, enables organizations to transform the performance of their assets. Brightly's sophisticated cloud-based platform leverages more than 20 years of data to deliver predictive insights that help users through the key phases of the entire asset lifecycle. More than 12,000 clients of every size worldwide depend on Brightly's complete suite of intuitive software including CMMS, EAM, Strategic Asset Management, IoT Remote Monitoring, Sustainability and Community Engagement. Paired with award-winning training, support and consulting services, Brightly helps light the way to a bright future with smarter assets and sustainable communities. For more information, visit www.brightlysoftware.com.

