Life Insurtech Afficiency Announces Partnership with WrightLife Insurance Group to Launch GetMeCoveredNow.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Afficiency , an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, today announced a partnership with WrightLife Insurance Group , an insurance agency that enables organizations to build custom benefits plans for their employees, to launch GetMeCoveredNow.com .

This partnership will allow GetMeCoveredNow.com to white-label and distribute the term life product developed by Afficiency and SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts). Employers and individuals will benefit from a seamless, digital application process available directly in GetMeCoveredNow.com's native environment. Leveraging predictive analytics, the product generates on-the-spot decisions within minutes, bypassing the need for a medical exam, and packages custom coverage options.

"We're proud to partner with WrightLife Insurance Group to launch GetMeCoveredNow.com, another stride toward democratizing access to life insurance," said Mark Scafaro, CEO and co-founder of Afficiency. "Our goal is to transform the life insurance buying process and accelerate the time it takes to get applicants approved and covered to empower people to get back to the meaning of it all: maximizing life."

According to the 2021 LIMRA Insurance Barometer Study , 40% of Americans don't have enough life insurance coverage or no life insurance at all. To bring customers the experiences they want, Afficiency is partnering with digital distributors to put customer experience at the forefront, digitizing the life insurance application process, which leverages more than 2,000 data points to enable applicants to receive in-session approval decisions and walk away with a policy the same day.

"We envisioned a platform that would bring forth innovative and efficient ways for even more people to gain access to life insurance," said Jamel Wright, President & CEO of GetMeCoveredNow.com and President of WrightLife Insurance Group. "We shared a passion with Afficiency to bring insurance to even wider audiences, and through this partnership, GetMeCoveredNow.com will have the opportunity to get people in touch with the resources they truly need."

To learn more about GetMeCoveredNow.com, please visit GetMeCoveredNow.com .

About Afficiency

Afficiency is an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process and accelerating the time it takes to get applicants approved and covered. With Afficiency's digital life insurance platform, it's never been easier to offer 100% digital in-session policy decisions. Afficiency enables distributors and other trusted brands to white-label and distribute Afficiency's life insurance products in a customizable way. With our proprietary API, we can bring our suite of products into our partners' native environments. And for those starting from scratch, we can offer an out-of-the-box customer journey. Afficiency works with its carrier and reinsurance partners to develop these products and has a growing product catalog spanning categories such as term, whole life, disability, and universal life. All of our products are digitally underwritten and issued to applicants within seconds. We have issued thousands of policies to date, closing the life insurance coverage gap, eliminating friction and protecting more lives. To learn more about Afficiency, visit www.afficiency.com .

About WrightLife Insurance Group

WrightLife Insurance Group is an independent agency that brings smarter, innovative insurance options to businesses and consumers alike. The company was founded due to the lack of affordable coverage in the marketplace and established itself as a resource for alternative solutions in a high-priced environment. The company has focused on providing worksite benefits to companies looking for a better way to cover their staff, including the ability to have plans custom built to meet the specific needs of their client. WrightLife has been in business since 2018 and has helped thousands of people gain access to economically-sound plans they never knew existed. The company intends to continue using technology to further bridge the gap between price and accessibility to consumers for years to come. For more information, please visit www.WrightLife.co/

About GetMeCoveredNow.com

GetMeCoveredNow.com is a website designed to help consumers get coverage quickly and easily with minimal paperwork and no doctor visits. The site will feature a term life product and will soon host additional plans for life insurance. GetMeCoveredNow.com was established for tech-savvy consumers who want to skip the traditional experience of buying insurance. By teaming up with forward-thinking insurers and incorporating API to make the buying process easier, educating consumers is also streamlined along the way. The company's goal is to become the most well-known online marketplace for consumers to find affordable coverage for whatever life may throw at them. You can find out more by visiting GetMeCoveredNow.com .

About SBLI:

For nearly 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has specialized in providing hassle-free, affordable life insurance. Whether it be term life, whole life or a plan that combines the two, we offer dependable protection, at a fair price.

