Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF) ("MMG" or "Company"). The update report is titled, "Inaugural Copper Resource for La Plata, Strong Drilling Results at Keno Silver."

Report excerpt: "MMG has significantly advanced its core properties Keno Silver and La Plata, with key developments including:

Announcement of a maiden resource for the La Plata Project located in Colorado, as well as final results from the drilling campaign completed in December 2021.

Announcement of further results from the 2021 field program at Keno Silver, specifically for East Keno and Formo.

The developments, especially the inaugural resource estimate for La Plata, are catalytic events that fundamentally change aspects of our valuation thesis for MMG. With the discovery of pounds in the ground, we are able to apply a valuation of MMG that incorporates the intrinsic value of a more material asset base, reducing the risk associated with a valuation based primarily on less tangible metrics. With a resource discovery and a private placement underway, we believe MMG will look to build on recent strength and maintain momentum going into the rest of 2022."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Disclosure: Couloir Capital and/or affiliated companies holds shares or warrants in the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 and expire in August 2022.

A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital and the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126697