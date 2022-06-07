Cloudinary Solutions Partner Program Offers High-value Co-marketing and Service Opportunities, a New Partner Portal, and Live and On-demand Trainings

Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world's top brands, today announced a new program for Solutions Partners. Designed to make it easier for Solutions Partners to grow their business with Cloudinary and provide better and faster visual experiences for their customers, the program features several key features including intuitive onboarding and training pathways, high-impact co-marketing and service opportunities, and a new Partner Portal for easy access to sales and marketing tools.

Cloudinary's partner network empowers the way businesses improve engagement with digital media and includes dozens of leading solution partners, including AKQA, Capgemini, Classmethod, Publicis Sapient, R/GA, Tata Consulting Services, and Wunderman Thompson. Under the new program, Cloudinary Solutions Partners will have everything they need to create and deliver optimal visual media experiences online for their customers across all industries and a variety of business-critical technology needs such as video, creative automation, web performance, and digital asset management.

"We rely on Cloudinary to deliver visual-centric experiences that improve engagements for our customers," said Jon Panella, Group Vice President Global Commerce Practice at Publicis Sapient. "The combination of Cloudinary's world-class media management platform coupled with our consulting and integration expertise brings significant value and ROI to our customers."

"With an ecosystem that includes nearly 10,000 customers and more than a million users, our partners have been a critical pillar in our go-to-market and growth strategy," said Kobi Schwarts, Cloudinary's VP of Channel Sales and Partner Enablement. "We're thrilled to roll out our new Partner Program to ensure our partners have everything they need to succeed."

This new program comprises these key features:

For more information about the new program and how to join the Cloudinary Partner Network, please see today's launch blog and visit https://cloudinary.com/partners.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton, Petco and Tesla are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

