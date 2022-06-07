The advanced new tool delivers highly-accurate state-of-the-art AI skin analysis, detecting hydration levels and helping consumers to easily identify problematic areas on their skin

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has partnered with the Italian beauty brand Bakel, to introduce a new and advanced AI Skin Analysis solution to their online customers. The cutting-edge tool was presented at Cosmofarma, a popular industry event dedicated to healthcare and beauty.

Pushing the Envelope of Modern Skincare

With the launch of the new AI Skin Analysis solution, consumers are now guided through the product application process, which removes uncertainty and elevates product enjoyment. The Bakel brand stands for clean beauty and the incorporation of cutting edge innovations. Bakel's newly developed skincare product, the JALU 3D with technology protected by 5 patents, combines product excellence with leading-edge AR shopping experiences to deliver a match made in heaven.

AI Skin Analysis Delivers the Ultimate Skincare Shopping Experience

The AI skin diagnostic tool utilizes deep learning technology to provide users with real-time skin analysis, flagging areas that need more care and attention. Online shoppers can now receive precise and detailed skin evaluations, and receive personalized product recommendations tailored to their unique skin concerns, directly on Bakel's US website. Users simply need to snap a picture of their face and in less than 3 seconds the AI algorithm will identify where the innovative JALU 3D product should be applied. Such a revolutionary in-depth approach will significantly enhance consumers' skincare routines, improving product application precision, and increasing overall product efficacy.

Cutting-edge Beauty Tech and Innovative Skincare Products a Match Made in Heaven

"With great excitement we continue expanding our partnerships with European brands, particularly in Italy a beauty and fashion mecca. We are happy to see that our solutions are received enthusiastically by like-minded, innovation-focused brands in the region. We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Bakel, as I believe their innovative 3D technology and our powerful AI Skin Analysis solution are a perfect fit," said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO.

"A real 'Digital App' capable of evaluating one's skin condition through a simple selfie, with a specially designed algorithm identifying areas of the face that might need extra care, this is great!" said Raffaella Gregoris, Founder of Bakel. "Our partnership with Perfect Corp. creates a completely new shopping experience for our customers. Their skincare routine will instantly become more effective thanks to the artificial intelligence, which is now an integral component of any shopping journey."

About PERFECT Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About BAKEL

BAKEL promotes a pure and effective anti-ageing skincare, formulated to provide only real benefits to the skin, thanks to its exclusive 100% active principles and 0 useless substances formulas. A complete range of products able to guarantee the luxury of a healthy skin, in few and simple gestures.

