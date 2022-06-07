TheAscellaHealth Family of Companies, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, today announces expansion plans into Germany and the United Kingdom for Terebellum, its Ireland-based subsidiary that offers premier pre-commercialization and market access expertise, supply chain logistics and distribution, and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, such as loan based assistance to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders. With a focus on potential new markets in Germany and the United Kingdom, this expansion also comprises new executive level positions, including a new vice president of Market Access and a dedicated regional director.

"Our international footprint will target opportunities to collaborate with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders that utilize our deep payer and life sciences expertise to develop, promote and successfully drive innovative branded pharmaceutical programs and services on a global level," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, noting the strategic alliance recently announced with Optime Care, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. "Accelerated growth has prompted the need for additional talent that can broaden our reach beyond U.S. domestic borders and Ireland, as well as leverage the expertise and experience we have gained over the past decade. Our goals and ongoing commitment remain consistent: provide a consultative approach to innovative programs and services throughout, designed to optimize clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases, wherever they reside."

To serve this expanded marketplace, new services will include:

Supply chain logistics

Pre-commercialization/market access consultative services

Unique financial pharmaceutical services, such as loan-based assistance programs to help offset the high cost of therapies

Focus on cell/gene therapies

Potential distribution and/or fulfillment services throughout Germany and the UK

Consulting services for European companies bringing business to the United States and potential synergies/partnerships with these manufacturing partners

As part of the Ascella Health/Terebellum global leadership team, the newly appointed vice president has deep European payer and pharma relations expertise. She will provide strategic innovation and consultative market access support to pharma clients. The regional director is field based and sales-oriented and will be tasked with developing and maintaining relationships and executing strategic initiatives throughout Germany and the UK.

Belazi adds, "Worldwide expansion supports our leading market position as an industry innovator, validated by an impressive 1,556% four-year revenue increase based upon organic growth and acquisitions. This level of success confirms significant levels of achievement and further drives our single-mindedness to ensure seamless access to specialty drugs and an enhanced quality of life for specialty patients. We continue to monitor drug therapy for effectiveness, compliance and adherence to treatment the hallmarks of patient-centered care."

Read more about the AscellaHealth Family of Companies U.S. based leadership team here.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Terebellum

Terebellum is a Dublin, Ireland based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, payer and market access expertise and custom pull-through programs targeted to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum's leadership team has the deep payer, reimbursement, marketing, and financial expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully.

