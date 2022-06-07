Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - EP Homes, a division of Everyday People Financial Inc. (or "EP") is pleased to announce another graduate of the Bridge to Own program, an alternative path to homeownership for those who may not have enough money saved for a down payment, are new to Canada, are self-employed, or are unable to secure a traditional mortgage to buy a house.

The Estrella family qualified for the program in June 2019 with no down payment. They selected a brand-new, turnkey duplex in the northwest Edmonton community of Rapperswill. Despite the pandemic and its challenges, they were able to maintain consistent payments and successfully completed the home ownership program within three years. Through the EP Homes Bridge to Own program, they are now officially homeowners a month ahead of their official program end date of June 2022.

"EP Homes is all about everyday families," said Barret Reykdal, President and CEO, Everyday People Financial Inc. "Watching them month over month reaching their goals and building a savings plan that they never believed was possible is why we do what we do. We look forward to helping even more Canadians like the Estrellas on the path to homeownership."



The Estrellas have been residents of Edmonton for over 11 years where Justino is a forklift operator and Katherine is an assistant manager at an alternative financing company. "EP Homes is truly about helping people," said Katherine and Justino Estrella. "Everyone was helpful all along the way. The process was transparent, which made it easier for us to become homeowners - something we are so proud of! Having good neighbours and a friendly community brings us peace of mind as a young family."

All homes for the Bridge to Own program are brand-new turnkey with the inclusion of window coverings or blinds, deck, and landscaping. The Rapperswill neighbourhood is located on the northwest side of Edmonton close to schools and hospitals and other amenities. The community also borders the Anthony Henday ring road offering easy access to the Capital region, including all of Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, and Stony Plain.

About EP Homes and Everyday People Financial Inc.

EP Homes is a division of Everyday People Financial Inc. We partner with homebuilders across Canada to make homeownership a reality for everyday people.



Everyday People Financial Inc. is a Canadian-based financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending, digital banking, and credit collection services. Our Mission is to help our clients be their best financial self. We're with them every step of the way, listening and adapting to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives.

For more information on Everyday People Financial Inc., visit www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com and www.ephomes.ca.

Contact

Barret Reykdal, President and CEO

Everyday People Financial Inc

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Caroline Sawamoto

Media Relations

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126758