America's most widely used electrical wiring device brand furthers its digital transformation journey with the latest in AI technology

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. ("Leviton"), America's most widely used electrical wiring device brand, is automating its order management process with Esker.

Leviton offers a full portfolio of electrical devices including smart switches and dimmers, outlets, fiber and copper cabling systems, lighting products and more. To expand its growth and continue to pursue opportunities in new markets, Leviton initiated a review of its internal business operations for modernization opportunities. This facilitated the company to replace its legacy ERP with Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) ERP solution; however, its digital transformation efforts were just beginning. Most recently, Leviton determined a need to update its order management process as well with Esker's Order Management solution proving to be a good fit.

"In terms of scalability as a cloud solution, its integration with Oracle and the AI capabilities built into the system, Esker was identified as a clear match for our priorities moving forward," said Mark Richards, Senior Director of eCommerce Customer Services at Leviton. "Our familiarity with Esker goes all the way back to 2011 when we first implemented their on-premises Order Management solution. So, when it came time to modernize and pursue smarter growth strategies, we had hoped that Esker would have the latest and greatest technology to support our next stage of digital transformation which they did."

Aside from receiving the majority of their customer purchase orders via EDI and on-line, Leviton can still receive up to 10,000 faxed or emailed orders each month from customers, which often require several manual touch points to process. With Esker, the company can now look forward to transforming the repetitive function of order processing through one centralized and AI-powered cloud platform. In addition to improved speed, accuracy and visibility throughout the process, Leviton can expect more strategic benefits; specifically, freeing up Customer Service Representatives for more significant work and delivering customers a better overall experience.

"At a time when strategies for securing top talent, strengthening relationships and building business resiliency are so vitally important particularly for those in the manufacturing sector it's promising to see companies like Leviton take the next step in digital transformation and embrace the role that technology plays in building long-term value," said Steve Smith, U.S. Chief Operating Officer at Esker.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, Leviton makes it happen! For more information, visit www.leviton.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

