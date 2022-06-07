Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager IIoT, Phoenix Contact, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board

Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager, and Don Dickinson, Sr. Business Development Manager Infrastructure, Phoenix Contact USA, to deliver Keynote at the IoT Slam Live 2022 conference, June 22-23, Cary, North Carolina, USA

The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world's largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Phoenix Contact has joined its elite IoT ecosystem as a gold-level corporate member. Phoenix Contact's Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager IIoT, Phoenix Contact, was also appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: "We are excited to welcome Phoenix Contact to our IoT Community ecosystem as a gold-level corporate member, in addition to adding Dave Eifert to our Advisory Board. The edge is at the forefront of the IoT Community's focus, and Phoenix Contact is significantly helping to transform the Edge of Things which makes this a great fit for our ecosystem. We look forward to working with the Phoenix Contact team, to accelerate the uptake and evolution of the industrial and enterprise edge."

Phoenix Contact is a global market leader for components, systems and solutions in the fields of electrical controls, networking and automation.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: "We are pleased to have Phoenix Contact join us in the IoT Community, and welcome Dave Eifert to the Advisory Board. We look forward to advancing our vision of an open, secure, and intelligent edge, collaborating across our IoT Community."

Phoenix Contact's corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 7 years, the IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager IIoT, Phoenix Contact: "Becoming a gold member of the prestigious IoT Community is an honor for Phoenix Contact, and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. Together, we can help share industry learnings and best practices at a core level on critical issues we see from industrial and enterprise IoT customer deployments. I look forward to working with other community members to create the framework for the IoT Community's Converged Edge Center of Excellence."

Also at the IoT Slam Live conference, Eifert, and Don Dickinson, Sr. Business Development Manager Infrastructure, Phoenix Contact USA will deliver a spotlight Keynote address titled: Practical tips to realize benefit from implementing IIoT/Digitalization. This keynote will offer tips for how to realize real business benefit from IIoT/Digitalization projects. The session will cover how to assure that the benefit is not limited to "islands", but is scalable, and available to benefit the wider organization. The critical subject of cyber security will be considered.

Full details on the IoT Slam Live 2022 conference can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2022-agenda/

IoT practitioners seeking to expand their knowledge in IoT are invited to sign up for a free individual membership in The IoT Community, which has 30,000+ members. For more information, go to: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022.

IoT solution providers seeking accession to and collaboration opportunities with the IoT Community should contact: info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact is a global market leader based in Germany. Phoenix Contact produces future-oriented components, systems, and solutions for electrical controls, networking, and automation. With a worldwide network reaching across more than 100 countries and with over 20,300 employees, Phoenix Contact maintains close relationships with its customers. The company's wide variety of products makes it easy for engineers to implement the latest technology in various applications and industries. Phoenix Contact focuses on the fields of energy, infrastructure, process, and factory automation.

