Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2022 | 16:17
119 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership: Market Wizards B.V. on Nasdaq Stockholm

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Market Wizards  
 B.V. on the 9th of June, 2022.                         
Market Wizards B.V will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.   
 Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB.                
The new identity MKW be valid from trade date June 9, 2022. June 13, 2022 will 
 be the first settlement date for MKW in the VPC system.            
Trading Identity MWZD in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for  
 Market Wizards B.V. will be as follows:                    
Member: Market Wizards B.V.                           
INET memberID: MWZD                               
Clearing and settlement ID: MKW                         
Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 9th of June, 2022         
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 (0)734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

