Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership: Market Wizards B.V. on Nasdaq Stockholm

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Market Wizards B.V. on the 9th of June, 2022. Market Wizards B.V will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. The new identity MKW be valid from trade date June 9, 2022. June 13, 2022 will be the first settlement date for MKW in the VPC system. Trading Identity MWZD in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Market Wizards B.V. will be as follows: Member: Market Wizards B.V. INET memberID: MWZD Clearing and settlement ID: MKW Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 9th of June, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 (0)734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073349