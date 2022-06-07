InspereX Appoints Corporate Trading, Institutional Sales Executives to Fixed Income Team

Firm has added eleven new senior professionals to its fixed income division since July 2021

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / InspereX, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced new additions to its fixed income group with the hiring of Rick Gillham as Senior Vice President, Corporate Trading, and Bryant Smith as Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales. Mr. Gillham and Mr. Smith will leverage their industry expertise to strengthen relationships and focus on improving client outcomes as part of the firm's ongoing fixed income sales and trading expansion.

"We are excited for Rick's contributions," said George Holstead, Co-Head of Fixed Income. "Having worked in both sales and trading, Rick brings a keen understanding of how to navigate fixed income markets. He will be an impactful addition to our corporate credit trading desk and a valuable resource for our clients."

Speaking to Mr. Smith's appointment, Head of Fixed Income Sales John Tolar said: "We're incredibly fortunate to welcome Bryant to InspereX. With nearly 20 years of experience, he is committed to helping banks, public funds, asset managers, and other types of institutional investors find the solutions that best meet their evolving needs."

About the new hires:

Rick Gillham , Senior Vice President, Corporate Trading, joins InspereX from Crews & Associates, where he served as Head of Taxable Trading, focused on high yield and crossover credits, in addition to managing the MBS, Agency, and CD desks. Between 2009 and 2019, he was a Vice President of Institutional Sales at Crews & Associates. Mr. Gillham earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Financial Management and Investments from The University of Arkansas; he is based in Little Rock, AR.

Bryant Smith, Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales, brings to InspereX nearly 20 years of experience in serving institutional clients. He also joins from Crews & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President, Institutional Fixed Income Sales. Earlier, he worked as Vice President, Institutional Fixed Income Sales for Stephens Inc. Mr. Smith earned a bachelor's degree in finance from The University of Arkansas; he is based in Little Rock, AR.

InspereX has added eleven new senior professionals to its fixed income division since finalizing the merger between Incapital LLC and 280 CapMarkets in July 2021.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

