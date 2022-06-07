Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 Ticker-Symbol: 17LA 
Lang & Schwarz
07.06.22
22:59 Uhr
1,605 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
07.06.2022 | 16:31
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right 07-Jun-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release | St. Petersburg | 7 June 2022

Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

St. Petersburg, Russia, 7 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional issue of ordinary shares placed privately. 

The decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional 
Brief description of the event issue of ordinary shares placed privately made by the Chief Executive Officer of Lenta 
(action)            IPJSC on 06.06.2022 (additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D, date 
                of additional issue state registration - 14.04.2022). 
                On 06 June 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC made the following decision: 
 
                Information about the issued shares: 
                The issuer is Lenta International Public Joint-Stock Company (Lenta IPJSC) 
                Additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D was registered by the Bank 
                of Russia on 14 April 2022 
 
                Issued shares number and par value: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety 
                thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares with a par value of RUB 
                0.0912632 each. 
 
                Share placement price (including when placing shares to persons holding the preemptive 
Name of the authorized     right to acquire): One thousand eighty-seven rubles (RUB 1,087) per One (1) share. 
administrative body 
(authorized official), 
decision date and content 
                Method of shares placement: private placement 
 
                Validity period of the preemptive right to acquire the placed additionally issued 
                ordinary shares: from 19 April 2022 through 2 June 2022, i.e., Forty-five (45) days upon 
                publication of the notice of pre-emptive right to acquire the placed securities on the 
                website of Lenta IPJSC at http://www.lentainvestor.com/ru/investors/ 
                information-disclosure on the Internet (posted on 18 April 2022). 
 
                Number of shares of Lenta IPJSC actually placed while exercising the preemptive right to 
                acquire the additional shares: Zero (0) shares. 
 
                Total number of additionally issued shares of Lenta IPJSC remaining unplaced after 
                exercising the preemptive right to acquire the placed additional shares and subject to 
                private placement: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred 
                and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares.

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta 
                        EM (International Media Inquiries) 
Tatyana Vlasova                 Lenta@em-comms.com 
Head of Investor Relations 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com 
Lenta 
Mariya Filippova 
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
