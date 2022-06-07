DPS Group Global: DPS Group Expands Office in Philadelphia

Engineering Company Serving the Life Science and Advanced Technologies Industry Grows Office To Better Serve Clients

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, validation (EPCMV), and technical services firm serving the life science industries, announced today it has expanded its office at the Spring Mill Creative Campus located at 1020 Spring Mill Avenue in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. DPS has moved into a converted warehouse building on the Spring Mill campus that boasts 20' ceilings, large windows, exposed ceilings, and numerous collaborative spaces.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up. To reach the Philadelphia office, please call (267) 201-6334 or email info@dpsgroupglobal.com.

"We are excited to be in our new, larger office space in the Spring Mill Creative Campus," said Ryan McDonough, senior vice president of project operations for the DPS Philadelphia office. "The new office better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional resources to continue to provide industry-leading support and service to our life science clients. The new space allows us to foster collaboration and innovation amongst team members and projects."

Since acquiring Spring Mill in April of 2019, Alliance HP has spent over $10M to upgrade the Property, creating first-class amenities including a first-class fitness center and tenant lounge, upgraded common spaces, and functional upgrades. Alliance will spend an additional $5M on capital projects as part of a second phase of renovations to complete the transformation of the former Lee Tire manufacturing plan to a Class A creative office building. Throughout the renovations, Alliance has incorporated branding elements honoring the Property's industrial history.

"DPS Group is exactly the sort of tenant we set out to attract when we acquired and committed to fully renovating Spring Mill", said Richard Previdi, CEO of Alliance HP. "Given the Property's industrial history, we are pleased to see tenants like DPS choosing to locate their Philadelphia headquarters here contributing to innovation in a meaningful way. We look forward to continuing to attract innovative, "new-economy" tenants to Spring Mill."

Frank Palopoli and Paul Garvey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction while Pat Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick of JLL represented the Landlord.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

