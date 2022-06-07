RealVNC is 1 of 10 companies selected to participate in programme aimed at building a safer digital future

RealVNC, a secure remote access software solution used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, has been chosen to experiment with potentially game-changing prototype cybersecurity technology through Digital Catapult's "Digital Security by Design Technology Access Programme" in an effort to help build a safer digital future.

The technology was co-developed by University of Cambridge researchers (with colleagues at SRI International) in collaboration with Arm. The Cambridge-SRI research team has redesigned the architecture of a computer's central processing unit its brain to make it less vulnerable to security breaches. This new architecture is called CHERI.

CHERI is being tested by RealVNC and nine other companies in the programme and has the potential to stop around two thirds of hacks, cyber attacks and data breaches, if implemented.

"We know how important security is to the future success of technology. That's why we're thrilled to help Digital Catapult ensure next-generation technologies are safe from security threats," said RealVNC CEO Adam Greenwood-Byrne.

For six months RealVNC will have access to the CHERI-enabled Morello prototype board a system on chip and demonstrator board that contains the prototype architecture CHERI technical guides and support. RealVNC will test and evaluate these technologies within its own business and provide its findings back to the programme, which could influence the design of future and more secure computer systems.

The Technology Access Programme is part of Digital Security by Design: an initiative supported by the UK government to transform digital technology and create a more resilient, and secure foundation for a safer future. Digital Security by Design is supported by a consortium of world-leading technology industry partners, academics and research institutions, including Arm, University of Cambridge, Google, Thales, University of Edinburgh, Hewlett Packard, University of Oxford, Innovate UK, Microsoft, University of Manchester, Linaro, Kings College London and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

RealVNC and the other participating companies will have access to the technologies as well as up to £15,000 in funding to support their experimentation period.

Participating companies based right across the UK, from Oldbury to Belfast include: RealVNC, Ampliphae, Chevin Technology, DataCore Software, Inventia, Ioetec, Praeferre, Riskoa, SensorIT, and Trèsbian.

ABOUT REALVNC

RealVNC's secure remote access and management software is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Their software helps organizations to cut costs and improve the quality of supporting remote devices and applications, as well as enabling remote working. RealVNC is the UK-based, original inventors of VNC remote access software, and they support an unrivaled mix of desktop, mobile, and embedded platforms.

